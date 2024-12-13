Tesla revamps in-house vinyl wrap service with better pricing

By

Tesla is revamping its vinyl wrap service with better pricing just a few months after quietly discontinuing what it previously offered.

In September, Tesla eliminated 80 percent of its in-house wrap options for the Cybertruck in a move that seemed to limit available colors to the most popular.

On Friday, December 13, Tesla launched a new vinyl wrap service for the Cybertruck, as well as the Model 3 and Model Y, pricing the new service at between $4,000 and $4,500.

Tesla writes on its website:

“Customize your Tesla with a vinyl wrap. Available in a variety of colors, textures and patterns, these wraps are made from polyvinyl chloride, making them extra durable, versatile and removable. Choose between matte, satin and gloss finishes. Hand-wash only.”

Interestingly, there is no dropdown menu to select a color, only the finish. This likely means Tesla will be able to supply basically whatever the customer could want. On its website, it shows various screenshots of each vehicle in a variety of colors.

Here are a few Tesla is showing on the website:

The Cybertruck wraps are priced at $4,500, while the Model 3 and Model Y are $4,000.

Tesla has typically only offered a handful of colors with its paint, only expanding to wraps recently. The launch of the wrap service came as the Cybertruck became more readily available, and as it was available only in its stainless steel finish, customization was something many owners requested.

The wrap service is also only available in a handful of locations. Currently, Tesla will only make it available in the following Service Center locations:

Costa Mesa, CA

Oceanside, CA

Santa Clara, CA

West Covina, CA

Seattle, WA

It is also only available on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built during model year 2023 and older.

