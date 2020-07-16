Next-gen Tesla Roadster’s insane top speed sprint imagined in concept video

The next-generation Tesla Roadster may be dubbed by Elon Musk as the “dessert” to the company’s main course of EV offerings, but the all-electric supercar is still one of the most captivating vehicles that are poised to come out of the Silicon Valley based carmaker. With its insane performance and specs, the next generation Tesla Roadster is expected, as Musk noted during the vehicle’s unveiling, to be a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars.

The next generation Roadster is capable of going from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, and that’s just the base version of the vehicle. With its SpaceX Package, which utilizes cold gas thrusters similar to those used in the Falcon 9 rocket, estimates indicate that the Roadster could hit 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds. From there, it will be a straight sprint to a top speed of over 250 mph, as indicated by the CEO during the supercar’s unveiling back in late 2017.

The next generation Roadster has captured the imagination of the electric vehicle community, and this could be seen in the number of fan renders of the vehicle that has been posted to date. However, most of these concept videos and images focused largely on the supercar’s 0-60 mph launch. Renders and concept videos simulating a top speed run are still pretty rare. That is, of course, until now.

Concept artist Jordi Pau, who creates CGI automotive projects on his Instagram and YouTube channel, came up with such a video. For his next generation Tesla Roadster project, Pau opted to simulate a top speed run, or at least a 0-400 km/h (0-249 mph) sprint, for the all electric supercar. The result is a visually stunning and almost surreal video that features a sleek, futuristic car seemingly entering warp speed as it hit the 400 km/h mark in 19.88 seconds.

If the production Roadster’s 0-400 km/h performance is anywhere close to the vehicle depicted in Pau’s concept video, it could place the all electric supercar among the best cars that attempt 0-400 km/h top speed runs. Only the most extreme production vehicles in the auto industry attempt such feats, such as the Bugatti Chiron and the Koenigsegg Agera RS and Regera. Some of the most impressive 0-400 km/h runs so far have been achieved by the Chiron at 32.6 seconds, the Agera RS at 26.88 seconds, and the Regera at 22.87 seconds.

What is quite interesting is that the new Roadster’s production specs will be even more extreme than that of the vehicle’s already insane prototype. This was highlighted by Tesla Chief of Design Franz von Holzhausen during an appearance at the Ride the Lightning podcast. According to von Holzhausen, the Roadster’s production version will exceed the capabilities of the existing prototype “in every way.” That’s a strong statement considering that the next gen Roadster prototype was already frighteningly quick, and it all but increases the excitement for a vehicle that is designed to completely dominate gas cars in every relevant metric, full stop.

Watch a concept video of the next gen Roadster’s 0-400 km/h run below.