Tesla revises late-night driving and its affect on Safety Score

Tesla has revised how late-night driving can affect your Safety Score.

Tesla’s Safety Score gives drivers feedback on how they drive and uses a variety of factors to determine the probability of an accident in the future.

Although the feature has been available for some time, Tesla continues to refine and improve it, just like it does with other offerings, aiming to constantly improve its operational accuracy.

In a new update, which is referred to as Version 2.1, Tesla has refined how late-night driving can affect your score.

Previously, Tesla considered any driving between 10 PM and 4 AM when calculating a Safety Score. They have shifted this back by an hour, and it will now consider the amount of driving that takes place between 11 PM and 4 AM.

Tesla writes about it on its Safety Score page on its website:

“Updated Late-Night Driving to be risk weighted based on driving from 11 PM – 4 AM (previously 10 PM to 4 AM). The impact of late-night driving on your Safety Score will depend on the proportion of time spent driving in each hour from 11 PM – 4 AM.”

“Due to the variable risk level associated with driving during each late-night hour, each hour is weighed differently, and driving at each hour will affect your Safety Score differently. For example, driving at 11 PM will not affect your Safety Score as heavily as driving at 2 AM.”

How Tesla Determines Your Safety Score

Tesla uses eight different factors to determine a Safety Score:

Forward Collision Warnings per 1,000 Non-Autopilot Miles

When an object is detected in front of the vehicle, both audible and visual alerts prompt the driver of a potential front-end collision. The number of these warnings per 1,000 non-Autopilot miles is formulated and can affect the Safety Score.

Hard Braking

Any braking that is in excess of 0.3g is defined as hard braking. “This is the same as a decrease in the vehicle’s speed larger than 6.7 MPH in one second,” Tesla writes.

Aggressive Turning

Like Hard Braking, aggressive turning monitors g-forces in excess of 0.4g.

Unsafe Following

The vehicle will measure its own speed, along with the speed of the vehicle in front, and the distance between the two vehicles.

“Based on these measurements, your vehicle calculates the number of seconds you would have to react and stop if the vehicle in front of you came to a sudden stop.”

Excessive Speeding

This is defined as the proportion of time spent driving faster than 85 mph.

Late Night Driving

The number of seconds you spend driving at night from 11 PM to 4 AM is divided by the number of seconds you spend driving during the day and night.

Each hour is weighted differently, as previously discussed. 11 PM will not affect Safety Score as heavily as driving at 2 AM.

Forced Autopilot Disengagement

If a driver has received three audio and visual warnings, Autopilot will disengage for the remainder of a trip. These warnings will occur when the vehicle determines the driver has not applied sufficient steering wheel resistance or is inattentive.

Unbuckled Driving

Pretty simple: Wear your seatbelt. However, Tesla says that this is defined as time spent driving above 10 MPH without a seatbelt.

