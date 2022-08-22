By

If Elon Musk’s recent comments are any indication, the Tesla Semi will be entering production later this year. Interestingly enough, the EV maker has updated the vehicle’s official webpage, including, among other things, what appears to be a teaser of the Tesla Semi production interior. Needless to say, it looks fantastic, but might also be polarizing for some.

The interior of the Tesla Semi has been pretty elusive since the vehicle’s first iteration was unveiled in late 2017. Back then, the Semi’s interior featured a lot of the original Model 3’s elements, from its dashboard to its driver displays. Tesla’s updated webpage for the Semi featured some changes from the original Semi’s interior, and some of them are noteworthy.

The original Tesla Semi’s interior. (Credit: abdouh15/Reddit)

If the new images are indicative of the final iteration of the all-electric Class 8 truck, the Tesla Semi production interior will feature some elements that seem to have been taken from both the new Model S and Model X and the Model 3 and Model Y. What remained from the original prototypes, however, was the Semi’s center driving position, which provides drivers with a commanding view of the road.

Immediately noticeable in the new Tesla Semi production interior teaser images was the vehicle’s steering wheel, which seems to be inspired by the new Model S and Model X. Similar to the flagship sedan and SUV, the Semi’s steering wheel features several (likely touch) buttons for functions like the turn signals and the horn.

The updated Tesla Semi interior. (Credit: Tesla)

Also interesting is the apparent lack of stalks in the steering column, so changing gears and accessing features like the wipers would likely require a small learning curve. The Semi also seems poised to be equipped with dual phone chargers, which would likely be appreciated as drivers would be able to charge their phone and possibly a spare battery pack at the same time.

Overall, it is likely that the Tesla Semi is already nearing — if not already on — its production version. And considering the increasing number of the trucks being spotted across the United States, it does seem like the Semi may be starting its deliveries later this year. Considering the truck’s stalkless driving system and (likely touch-based) steering wheel controls, however, some drivers may find themselves adjusting a bit before getting the hang of driving the Class 8 all-electric truck.

Tesla’s short teaser of the Tesla Semi production interior can be viewed below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Semi production interior teased: touch-based turn signals, stalkless driving, and more