By

Tesla has plans to ramp its electric vehicle production by a notable degree in the coming years, and with the company’s constant innovations, it would need to secure a lot of resources, from battery raw materials to computer chips.

In this light, reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has established a semiconductor joint venture in Jinan of eastern China’s Shandong Province. The joint venture is intended to supply automotive chip and electronics solutions. Tesla partnered with Swiss automotive semiconductor company Annex for the joint venture, which boasts a registered capital of $150 million.

As per a report from Chinese tech publication ijiwei, Tesla holds a 5% equity in the company for now, while Annex holds a 55% stake, and the Jinan Zurich Annex Equity Investment Fund Partnership holds a 40% stake. It should be noted that the Jinan Zurich fund acquired Annex this past June in a $5 billion deal.

Tesla seems to have set up a semiconductor company in China called ANNEX SEMICONDUCTOR (Jinan) Co., Ltd. with legal representative Thomas Enoch and registered capital of US$150 million. pic.twitter.com/8y6DvpcEjU — Chris Zheng (@ChrisZheng001) November 25, 2022

Tesla has a formidable partner in Annex, as the Swiss company is among the global leaders in automotive system-on-chip (SoC), microcontroller (MCU), and processor, image sensor, and power device products. This likely provides the joint venture with the necessary technical know-how and experience to develop optimal semiconductors for the electric vehicle maker and its products.

If the recent reports from China prove accurate, it would appear that Tesla is making a serious play for the semiconductor market. Just recently, for example, reports have suggested that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) would be Tesla’s supplier of choice for its next-generation FSD computer, which would reportedly be manufactured at 4 nm and 5 nm processes.

Tesla’s chip order from TSMC is reportedly substantial, so much so that it would effectively make the American electric vehicle maker one of the chipmaker’s top seven customers next year. These reports present a pretty exciting picture for Tesla next year, as the Cybertruck, the first vehicle in the company’s lineup confirmed to have a next-generation computer, would also be entering production in 2023.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla sets up semiconductor joint venture with Swiss auto chip company Annex: report