Tesla shareholders can win tickets to Cybertruck delivery event in Texas

Tesla is holding a drawing for shareholders to win the opportunity to attend the company’s upcoming delivery event for the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck delivery event is set to take place at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on November 30, and a new web page on the company’s website has detailed the drawing. To enter, Tesla shareholders should navigate to the website and click the button that says “Verify To Attend” to sign in.

Tesla says that the company can only accommodate a limited number of its shareholders as in-person guests, writing the following about its reasoning for performing a random drawing:

“To maximize fairness, we are conducting a random drawing to determine shareholders’ eligibility to attend,” Tesla writes on the web page. “Shareholders with active shares as of September 30, 2023 may apply. To apply, verify your shareholdings by uploading evidence of your Tesla stock ownership as of September 30, 2023 (no other date will be accepted) on our shareholder dashboard in one of the accepted formats with your name included.”

The company also says that selected shareholders will need to confirm their identities with a government-issued identification, adding that selections aren’t transferable. You can also view the specific terms of the drawing event here.

The news comes after several months of anticipation over initial Cybertruck deliveries, now set to take place just over four years after the electric vehicle (EV) was unveiled in 2019.

Tesla has yet to release any pricing details for the Cybertruck. However, fans recently spotted VIN decoder information for the Cybertruck, suggesting that it will be offered in two vehicle classes, falling somewhere between 8,000 and 10,000 pounds. It has also been confirmed that the Cybertruck will include 800-volt charging architecture, offering faster charging times and better efficiency.

Earlier this year, Tesla began rolling out Cybertruck delivery event invites as a referral benefit, with one person reporting that two or three referrals could get someone a “nearly guaranteed” ticket. At the time, Tesla had yet to announce the November delivery event.

Tesla announced the Cybertruck delivery event during its third-quarter earnings call earlier this month, which came with a handful of updates about the highly anticipated pickup.

You can listen to Tesla’s full Q3 earnings call below.

