Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are most popular EVs for U.S. fleets: data

Along with being the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) brand for consumers, new research shows that Tesla is also the most popular brand for U.S. fleets going electric.

According to new data from S&P Global Mobility, Tesla vehicles constituted almost a third of EV fleet purchases over the trailing 13-month period from July 2023, while the Model 3 and Model Y were among the most popular vehicles sold to fleets. These included daily rental, corporate and government fleet purchases, and the Model 3 was the most registered on the list by almost 10,000 units.

As S&P points out, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, with Tesla being the largest producer of EVs today. Still, competition from other companies continues to increase, though deals with rental companies like Hertz have kept Tesla at the forefront of fleet purchases.

In registration data from the group, the top-selling EV models to U.S. fleet companies were the Tesla Model 3 (28,252 units), the Chevy Bolt (19,502) and the Model Y (11,149). Others from Ford, Rivian, Polestar and more fell beneath 10,000 registered units total during the period.

You can see S&P Global Mobility’s complete list of the top 10 EVs registered for U.S. fleet companies in the bar graph below.

The writers of the report also point out that fleet sales can often be somewhat sporadic, and they often coincide with specific buying cycles. As one example, the report notes that Tesla sold over 13,500 Model 3 units into fleets in December 2022 and January 2023, with generally-low fleet sales besides spikes of roughly 4,300 units in both July and October 2022.

The report also notes that the Chevy Bolt captured 39 percent of EV registrations for government fleets, accounting for more than the total Ford EV contributions from the F-150 Lightning, the E-Transit and the Mustang Mach-E. The Model 3 had just 6 percent of government EV fleet registrations, the same amount as the Nissan Leaf.

Ford earlier this month opened fleet orders for the 2024 F-150 Lightning Pro, offering six trim configurations.

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing EV fleet purchase yet was initiated in 2021 when Tesla and Hertz formed in the rental company’s purchase of 100,000 of the automaker’s EVs. Tesla and Hertz also debuted an additional partnership with Uber, and the companies added 25,000 to the ride-hailing platform’s fleet earlier this year.

