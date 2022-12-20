Tesla shares behind the scenes look at holiday release

Tesla shared a behind-the-scenes look at its holiday update that included Steam integrations, new Dog Mode features, Apple Music, and track mode for the Model Y. In a video shared on LinkedIn, several Tesla employees shared their thoughts on the update. Jon, an engineering manager, spoke of how Tesla is giving back to its customers.
“The holiday release is super exciting because, in a lot of ways, it’s Tesla’s gift back to our customers. Once a year, we’re able to deliver a software update that’s just filled with tons of goodies and new and fun little Easter eggs for people to play around with.”
Evan, a software manager, gave an overview of one of the new features that allow owners to view the interior of their car when Dog Mode or Sentry Mode is activated.
“One of the features we added in this release is the ability to check the interior camera from the mobile app. This is especially useful in Dog Mode if you want to check on your pets. Or in Sentry Mode if you get a Sentry event and you want to see what’s happening inside the car.”
Another feature highlighted in the video is the light show update. Tesla engineers added the ability to schedule a light show up to ten minutes in advance.
“Also adding a countdown on the screen when the show is about to start.”
“One of the use cases for the scheduled light show is setting the Light Show to play on multiple Teslas at the same time, and then you can watch them all play in sync.”
Tesla also shared how it integrated Steam in the new Model S and Model X.
“We’ve taken the Steam Game Store and Steam Game Client that many at-home PC gamers will know, and we put it into the new Model S and Model S. You can game when you’re in your vehicle and sitting at Superchargers. It truly is an in-car PC gaming experience.”
“Valve’s SteamDeck, which is their handheld gaming computer that uses all of Valve’s Linux gaming support, and so we took most of that, and we put it in a virtual machine running on our system and then take the Navi 23 gaming GPU in the car.
“We pass that through into the VM, and that’s how we got the high performance and high graphics settings that we’re able to run.”
Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.
