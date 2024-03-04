Tesla launches additional location for Model 3/Y and Cybertruck wraps

By

Tesla has launched wraps for the Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck at an additional shop location, this time outside of California

On Monday, Tesla announced that it has launched wrap services for the Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck at its Collision Austin South body shop in Texas, in addition to those already offering the service in California. The news was announced in a post on X from the company’s North America account, along with a link to its wrap page on the online shop.

The Collision Austin South body shop is located at 6320 East Stassney Lane in Building 4, and the location is now listed on both the Cybertruck and Model 3/Y online paint protection film (PPF) wrap pages. Tesla originally began offering PPF wraps for the Model 3 and Model Y at its West Covina, California site last year, soon after being followed by body shops in Oceanside, Costa Mesa and Santa Clara.

Tesla Cybertruck owners can wrap their vehicles in a clear paint film, or in PPF wrap colors including Satin Stealth Black and Satin Ceramic White, as well as Satin Rose Gold, Satin Abyss Blue and Slip Grey, which the automaker added to its website just a few weeks ago.

Tesla also launched the Satin Abyss Blue for the Model 3 and Model Y in January, after initially launching wraps in seven colors for the sedan and SUV in October: Glacier Blue, Forest Green, Satin Rose Gold, Slip Grey, Satin Ceramic White, Satin Stealth Black and Crimson Red. Additionally, you can also get clear paint protection films for the Model 3 and Model Y, like with the Cybertruck.

Model 3 and Model Y color wraps range from $5,700 to $6,000, while the clear paint protection film costs $5,000. Wraps for the Tesla Cybertruck range from $6,000 to $6,500, while the clear paint film for the electric pickup also costs $5,000.

In October, some were reporting that Cybertruck wraps could become available within six months of the vehicle’s launch, but Tesla ended up launching the truck’s wraps immediately following its November 30 delivery event. Tesla Cybertrucks in unique PPF wrap designs were also being spotted throughout the latter half of last year, indicating that the automaker would hold true to past promises of offering a wide array of colored wrap options when the vehicle launched.

