A recent study from Jerry has revealed a number of interesting observations in the United States’ electric vehicle sector. Tesla, for one, could be considered as one of the companies with the “slowest” growth trends this year so far, but the electric vehicle maker also sold ten times as many EVs as any other car maker during the first three quarters of 2023.

Electric vehicle sales in the United States were tracked at 873,000 units in the first three quarters of 2023, thanks in no small part to Tesla’s strong sales in the country. Such numbers suggest that EV sales in the US would likely break the 1 million barrier this year, though the sector’s 49% year-over-year sales growth in the first three quarters is less than the 55% growth recorded last year, as per Jerry‘s study.

Tesla’s US sales grew 26% in the first three quarters of 2023 to 493,513 units, as per Jerry. Interestingly enough, this meant that Tesla had the third-slowest growth rate among this year’s top 10 best-selling EV makers. Tesla’s share of the EV market fell to a new low of 50% in Q3, even though sales rose 20% from the same quarter last year.

Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 remained dominant in the US auto market. The Model Y, which became the world’s best-selling car earlier this year, sold six times as many units as any other non-Tesla vehicle in Q1-Q3, with 296,059 units sold. Sales of the Model Y rose 55% year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2023, accounting for a whopping 34% of all EV sales during the period.

Tesla Model 3 sales rose only 6.2%, but the vehicle still accounted for 19% of all EV sales in the United States. Its 166,042 units sold from Q1-Q3 2023 is particularly impressive considering the presence of its crossover sibling, the Model Y, in the market, as well as the launch of an updated variant, the Model 3 Highland, in countries like China.

The closest competitor to the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 was the Chevrolet Bolt, which sold 49,494 units in the first three quarters of the year. The Ford Mustang Mach-E followed the Chevy Bolt with 28,882 units sold, and the Volkswagen ID.4 completed the top five EVs in the United States with 27,155 units sold from Q1-Q3 2023.

Electric vehicles currently make up about 7% of all vehicle sales in the United States, which is already within the 5%-15% range that has triggered widespread EV adoption in other countries. This does not mean that the road to mass adoption in the US will be perfectly smooth, however, especially as the average EV price is still about 10% higher than the overall average vehicle price in the US.

It should be noted, of course, that best-sellers like the Model 3 and Model Y already start at a price that’s lower than the US average. As per Cox Automotive, the average transaction price for a new vehicle in September 2023 was $47,899. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 starts at $38,990 before options, while the Model Y starts at $43,990 before options.

Tesla sold 10X more EVs than rivals in the first three quarters of 2023: study