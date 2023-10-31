Ford F-150 Lightning heads to Switzerland

By

In an announcement on Tuesday, Ford Motor Co. stated that it was bringing the F-150 Lightning to Switzerland. This represents the second European market for the critically acclaimed all-electric pickup truck, as it was also announced for Norway earlier this year.

As per Ford in a press release, a limited number of F-150 Lightning units would be coming to Switzerland this year. The veteran automaker noted that with a planned launch set for the end of November, the F-150 Lightning would “prove the electric truck is at home not only in cities, but also in the middle of nature and on the challenging roads of the Alps.”

The F-150 Lightning is heading to a second European market. After introducing #F150Lightning to Norway earlier this year, we're now expanding to Switzerland.🇨🇭 @Ford @FordNewsEurope https://t.co/HDfGKo22JS pic.twitter.com/1h0n6vtiG9 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) October 31, 2023

Ford noted that the F-150 Lightning would be offered in Switzerland with a starting price of 127,000 Swiss francs. That’s equivalent to about $139,000. Such a price suggests that Ford would be bringing the Lightning’s higher-tier variants into the country, though the automaker has not released exactly what trims would be offered for Switzerland.

That being said, Ford’s press release does feature several images of the F-150 Lightning Lariat, suggesting that the trim may be made available in the country. As per an Investing.com report, Ford’s F-150 Lightning customers in Norway are also restricted to a single variant, which just so happens to be the Lariat Launch Edition. It would then not be surprising if Ford adopts a similar strategy in Switzerland.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has been well-received by critics and consumers alike. So far, the automaker has been putting a lot of effort into making the Lightning more attractive to buyers. Earlier this month, for example, Ford opened the fleet order bank for the 2024 F-150 Lightning Pro, which is specifically designed for work.

Ford also recently launched the F-150 Lightning Flash, a new tech-focused variant with an extended-range battery and BlueCruise. The vehicle, as per comments from Marin Gjaja, Chief Operating Officer at Ford Model e, was the result of Ford’s engagement with its customers.

Ford F-150 Lightning heads to Switzerland