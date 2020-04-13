Tesla stock pushes past $600 as Oppenheimer maintains bullish outlook

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has seem a 19% resurgence over the past week, and analysts at New York City-based investment firm Oppenheimer Holdings beloeve that the electric carmaker is ones for a bullish once again. In a note to investors, analyst Ari Wald noted TSLA as a “Triple Play.”

A “triple play” is when a stock beats not only analyst expectations for revenue and earnings, but then also raises earnings guidance for future quarters. Considering the current economic climate, this is quite an impressive feat as Tesla shut its doors for vehicle production at its Fremont facility in Silicon Valley, and its Giga New York solar facility in Buffalo in late March. The company plans to reopen its U.S. plants on May 4.

Colin Rusch, an Oppenheimer analyst, solidified his outperform rating for Tesla on Thursday, April 9. Additionally, Rusch’s $684 price target remains nearly 20% of the company’s $573 closing price at the end of the day on the 9th. The analyst stated his concern with the closed production facilities was still present. After acknowledging the shutdown would hurt delivery numbers for 2020’s second quarter, he believes a ramp in Giga Shanghai’s production rates would undoubtedly help these figures.

Meanwhile, Ari Wald said Tesla needs to maintain a price above $390 a share to remain “bullish.” $390 will mark the 200-day moving average price point, which is “widely viewed as a diving line between longer-term uptrends and downtrends,” according to MarketWatch.

Further analysis shows the $390 level was Tesla’s ceiling for its stock price for over two years. TSLA hit as high as $383 in June 2017, but never above the $390 price until December 2019 when the stock would see a meteoric surge over positive news from its factory in China

Tesla is coming off of its most productive and successful Q1 in company history as the electric automaker delivered 88,400 vehicles to customers in the first three months of the year. This number was above Wall Street estimates, which were between 75,000 and 80,000 deliveries.

Tomi Kilgore of MarketWatch suggested another possible spike in stock price could come from Tesla’s Q1 earnings call that will come in late April or early May. Data from FactSet shows Tesla’s stock price has rallied on the day after the past three quarterly reports. The subsequent increases in value after earnings calls are likely because the company combined above-average delivery numbers, early production dates for the new Model Y, and positive cash flow over the last three quarters.