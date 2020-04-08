Tesla sets date to resume operations at Fremont factory, Giga New York

Tesla plans to resume normal operations at its US facilities on May 4. The news was shared with company employees through an internal e-mail sent on Tuesday, April 7.

Tesla officially shut down its main Fremont, California factory on March 23 after the day’s shift was completed. The company also closed its Giga New York facility on the same day. This factory is responsible for the production of Tesla’s energy products, like solar panels and the Solarglass Roof tiles.

Resuming work on May 4 is a measure that will effectively end the halt in the company’s vehicle production in the United States, which was implemented due to health concerns over the COVID-19 virus. After Tesla encouraged employees who were sick or uncomfortable coming into work to stay home, the company decided to stop the production of vehicles. An agreement with local authorities about the Fremont site’s operations was also reached.

In the e-mail, Tesla recognized that the situation involving the virus could worsen before its anticipated resume date of May 4. This date is tentative and could be pushed back if the situation does not improve.

Tesla is poised to keep this strategy after the plant reopens. The e-mail sent out by Tesla’s North American HR department stated any employee who is showing symptoms of an illness or is worried about contracting the virus from someone at work should remain at home, CNBC reports.

“While we are continuing to keep only minimum critical operations running, we expect to resume normal production at our U.S. facilities on May 4, barring any significant changes. Until that time, it is important we take action to ensure we remain on track to achieve our long-term plans.”

Tesla is monitoring the safety of employees and ensuring that adequate measures are being taken. If an employee decides to stay home even after production has resumed, they have an assurance that they will not be penalized.

Across the world, the virus has affected many businesses and halted the production of consumer products as a whole. Tesla is certainly no exception. Its Giga Shanghai plant was subjected to mandatory shutdowns as the virus was making its way through China. The plant reopened on February 10 with additional safety measures being put into place to ensure the safety of workers.

While the shutdown of the company’s facilities in the US and China halted the production of vehicles, it did not keep Tesla from having its biggest first quarter yet as a car company. Tesla released its Q1 2020 delivery and production figures on April 2, revealing that it completed 88,400 deliveries and produced over 100,000 vehicles for the first three months of the year.