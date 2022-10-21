Tesla stock stumbles despite industry resilience

By

Tesla stock has fallen over the past five days, while the rest of the automotive sector has remained steady.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors are notoriously bullish with their stock predictions, but it seems as though the bears have finally taken the wheel. Over the past five days, Tesla stock has fallen 7.61%, while stocks of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Toyota (NYSE: TM) have remained more stable.

Perhaps most interestingly, Tesla stock fell most quickly after Tesla’s earnings call earlier this week, an earnings call where Tesla CEO Elon Musk remained reasonably optimistic about the company’s future. Though notably, Mr. Musk’s comments regarding instability within the European and Asian markets certainly didn’t aid the Tesla stock price.

Looking at the rest of Tesla’s Q3 earnings, the message was a positive financial one. Tesla continues to remain highly profitable with an industry-leading profit margin, demand remains high for their products, including vehicles and energy storage/generation products, and the company is on the cusp of delivering the long-anticipated Tesla Semi with the Cybertruck just around the corner.

For a more general context, it seems as though investors are generally unsure about the U.S. and the world economy’s future. Notably, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, has made the most vivacious comments, infamously stating that the U.S. economy is headed for a “hurricane” in the coming months. However, even comments from other banking leaders, including Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, contradict Dimon’s bearish remarks.

Elon Musk has made his position on the matter clear, both via the recent earnings call, as well as recent tweets. While the Tesla CEO noted that the U.S. market was in a “good” place relative to other markets, there are certainly reasons to be worried, but his message to investors from earlier this year was more telling:

Since I’ve been asked a lot: Buy stock in several companies that make products & services that *you* believe in. Only sell if you think their products & services are trending worse. Don’t panic when the market does. This will serve you well in the long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2022

While the stock market remains a volatile place, to say the least, it is clear that investors are skeptical about a full-on recession, as indicated by other automotive stocks’ performance. How the market will react as more companies announce earnings in the coming weeks remains a mystery.

William is invested in Tesla and Ford and owns shares of wide-ranging ETFs containing Toyota and General Motors, along with numerous other automotive brands.

Tesla stock stumbles despite industry resilience