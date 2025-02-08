Tesla store in Colorado repeatedly vandalized and set on fire

By

A Tesla store in Colorado has been the company’s latest target of vandalism of the company’s locations and products, and police say that this is the third such attempt at the site in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Loveland Police Department shared a press release highlighting an attempted arson at the city’s Tesla store. Authorities were dispatched to the Tesla location at 1606 North Lincoln Avenue around 7:00 am on Friday, after a fire is estimated to have been started around midnight, while several vehicles were also tagged.

Loveland Police said the graffiti had been “offensive and hateful in nature,” and photos on Reddit later revealed that the vandals wrote “Nazi cars” on the store’s front windows. Separate photos and video footage from CBS Colorado on Saturday also showed several vehicles tagged with large X figures over the windshields.

Along with the Friday report, police say that they were dispatched for similar incidents at the Loveland Tesla store on January 29 and February 2, though they had been of a “lesser magnitude” than the one this week. Authorities say an investigation into the vandalism is currently underway, and they are currently comparing the damage from the three incidents and working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The news comes as the most recent vandalism efforts against the Elon Musk-led automaker, following his recent foray into U.S. government affairs as the head of President Donald Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has been overseeing a team of individuals dedicated to cutting costs and exposing waste and fraud in the federal government, with recent efforts targeting agencies like USAID, the U.S. Treasury, and still others.

Following Trump’s inauguration weeks ago and Musk’s virtual appearance at a campaign event for Germany’s controversial “Alternative for Germany” party a couple of weeks ago, vandalism events, calls for boycotts, and general animosity toward Tesla owners have seemingly seen an uptick around the world. Earlier this week, a Tesla store in the Netherlands was tagged with the words “no to nazis” and “f*ck off fascist,” along with several swastikas.

Updated 2/9: Added photo of the Tesla stores tagged front window.

