Unedited Elon Musk interview approved by The Daily Show

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and The Daily Show seem to have reached an agreement.

This is, at least, as per Musk and the late night show’s posts on social media platform X.

The Daily Show and DOGE:

Elon Musk’s DOGE was recently the topic of an episode of The Daily Show.

While host Jon Stewart was not against the idea of eliminating government waste, he argued that DOGE would do a better job if it worked on eliminating subsidies for industries like oil and gas.

Stewart also criticized DOGE’s efforts to reduce the federal government’s headcount. “Apparently, our nation’s civil service is now synonymous with waste, fraud, and abuse,” Stewart noted.

During a heated part of his segment, Stewart smashed a mug on his desk, injuring his hand. Musk responded to the incident, stating in a post on X that, “I will send him some DOGE merch to comfort him while he recovers from this injury.”

Conditions and responses:

Amidst the aftermath of the late night show’s segment, some of Musk’s followers on X suggested that he should go on Stewart’s show.

Musk responded to the suggestion, stating, “I will do it if the show airs unedited.”

Musk’s condition seemed quite fair considering his negative perception in the media today. Fortunately, the official X account of Stewart’s The Daily Show seemed to agree with the CEO’s condition.

“Elon Musk, we’d be delighted!” The Daily Show‘s official X account wrote.

The Daily Show‘s response to Musk was appreciated by several users on X, though some urged the late night show and Stewart to actually have a conversation with the CEO, not just “gotcha” questions.

