Tesla’s summer software update is coming soon: here’s what’s in it

Tesla has officially announced some of the main highlights for its upcoming summer software update, including a few new features, apps, game updates, and other improvements.
On Friday, the Tesla account shared an article on X detailing the summer software update version 2024.26, which the company says will be “rolling out soon,” after it initially began going out to select employee vehicles in recent weeks. The update includes new parental control options, the re-launch of YouTube Music and Amazon Music, both as native apps, and a handful of other features and improvements.
The parental controls include the option to toggle a maximum speed limit, reuce acceleration to Chill mode, and a toggle for other safety features including the speed limit warning, the forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.
The company also debuted an updated climate menu with the update, simplifying its overall look and turning many of the visuals that looked like buttons into text-only icons.
The update began rolling out to employees weeks ago, and it looks like it’ll be heading out to new customers in the coming weeks.
You can see highlights for Tesla’s summer software update 2024.26 below, as shared on X on Friday.
Amazon Music and YouTube Music
Amazon Music and YouTube Music are now available as native apps.
Castle Doombad Classic & other game updates
Castle Doombad now supports touch and includes the complete original game. This release also includes the Polytopia Elyrion and Vampire Survivors “Laborratory” updates.
Parental Controls
Parents can now enable Parental Controls via PIN to apply maximum speed limit, reduce acceleration to Chill, force-enable active safety settings & enable curfew notifications if the car is driven past 11pm (sorry kids).
Navigation improvements
Search results will display sub-destinations such as a specific terminal at the airport to provide more accurate routing details.
Weather forecast & air quality
Tap on temperature to view additional weather forecast details. You’ll also see an indicator for poor air quality in the status bar.
One-time scheduled preconditioning & charging
Scheduled preconditioning & charging now have a one-time schedule option. You can also adjust your schedule per day & set a charge end time.
Brightness slider for ambient lighting
Adjust brightness of ambient lighting to your liking.
Reduced fan speed during phone calls
When a call is active, fan speed is reduced if above a certain threshold to prioritize phone audio.
Revamped climate controls for Model 3 & Y
This is now more intuitive to use & less visually complex.
Zoom updates
Zoom Video Conference now defaults to full screen when car is in Park
TeslaMic support in the US
You can now level up your Caraoke performance with TeslaMic
FSD Supervised for MCU1 vehicles
Support for FSD Supervised 12.3.6 for MCU1 (Tegra) vehicles.
