Tesla has launched the ‘CaraokeMic’ on its web store

By

Tesla has launched a new entertainment product for use in its electric vehicles (EVs), with the company’s web store this week debuting the “CaraokeMic.”

The company launched the CaraokeMic in its web store for the U.S. and Canada on Friday, offering a pair of microphones that can be used in the car to sing along with played media. The news comes after Tesla launched the TeslaMic in China in 2022, and the design looks about the same as those.

The CaraokeMic sells for $215 on Tesla’s website, and the package includes two separate cardioid microphones, along with a receiver, data and charging cables, and a storage bag. The mics can be used with the official Caraoke app on the vehicle’s touchscreen, or with other media apps such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The microphones also automatically pair with Tesla’s vehicles, and they offer over 10 hours of battery life per charge, according to the listing. They also include an “anti-howling” feature, improving audio quality and crispness of the user’s amplified voice.

Tesla says that the CaraokeMic cannot be shipped to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands.

The Caraoke app was first rolled out a few years ago, and Tesla also recently added the ability to record yourself using the feature.

Tesla also offers a wide range of unique products on its online shop, including a Giga Texas-themed belt buckle, a branding iron, a so-called “Cyberwhistle,” and the now-sold-out Tesla Mezcal that the company debuted last month as a follow-up to Tesla Tequila.

Additionally, Tesla also offers other entertainment options in its vehicles including media streaming apps and games. Tesla recently removed Atari games from its vehicles, though it also debuted a new full-length game and a handful of interesting updates to its current video game offerings.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla has launched the ‘CaraokeMic’ on its web store