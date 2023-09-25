Tesla plans for major Supercharger expansion in Las Vegas

By

Tesla is planning a major Supercharger expansion in Las Vegas, with over 75 new stalls to be available to EV drivers by the end of 2023.

Tesla already operates Superchargers in a variety of locations across the Sin City, but the demand for charging locations for drivers of the company’s vehicles is increasing. The automaker announced on a small, curbside sign that it was planning to bring more stalls and stations to Las Vegas around various areas of the city.

Its three most notable Las Vegas Superchargers are located on S. Las Vegas Boulevard, which features 24 V3 chargers, at the city’s Convention Center, where 12 V3 stalls are available, and at the Red Rock located West of downtown, where there are 16 V3 Superchargers. There is another station south of the Airport on Las Vegas Boulevard that features 28 stalls. There are several other locations in the greater Las Vegas area, all offering a variety of stall quantities, and, for the most part, they are V3, offering 250 kW.

The new locations are set to be installed at Arroyo Crossing, a shopping center with a Wal-Mart and other retail names, W. Russell Rd. and S. Decatur Blvd, and a final location at E. Pebble Rd. and S. Maryland Pkwy. Supercharge.info shows the three sites have already been permitted. These are represented by blue triangles on the map.

There are also two locations that are currently under construction: one on S. Fort Apache Rd. and another on Paseo Verde Pkwy., which is located in Henderson, NV, just southeast of downtown Las Vegas. These are represented by the yellow triangles on the map.

Red dots signify the Supercharger stations that are owned and operated by Tesla, which are already active. There are many more stalls in Las Vegas, and they can be seen on Supercharge.info’s map of Las Vegas here.

Las Vegas is not only a highly-populated area, but its entertainment and nightlife bring in millions of tourists every year. The Supercharger stations will be needed for Tesla drivers visiting the area, but they will also be needed to handle the increase in EV drivers that will visit the area as electric cars become more popular.

There is also a need to start preparing for next Spring when other car companies will gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. Demand for stalls will be higher than ever, and, in order to handle it, Tesla is installing more stalls than ever before.

At the end of Q2, Tesla said it had 5,265 Supercharger stations worldwide and 48,082 total connectors.

