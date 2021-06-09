The Boring Company officially starts LVCC Loop operations with Las Vegas Convention Center trade show

By

The Boring Company (TBC) officially started transporting passengers through its Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop.

The LVCC Loop’s first official passengers were attendees of the World of Concrete trade show, which started on June 8. The trade show is the first major convention for the Las Vegas Convention Center since the pandemic began.

At the same time, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) officially opened doors to the convention center’s newly-built West Hall. Boring Company’s LVCC Loop connects the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall expansion with the Central Hall and South Stall.

Before the World of Concrete trade show, The Boring Company conducted test drives in the LVCC Loop and surpassed expectations. According to the LVCVA’s Chief Executive Officer and President Steve Hill, the LVCC Loop’s capacity exceeded 4,400 passengers per hour (pph). TBC was happy with the results and believes the LVCC Loop could reach up to 5,050 pph in the future.

As TBC’s LVCC Loop starts operations, its other tunneling project in Sin City, named the Vegas Loop, is getting attention. Raiders President Marc Badain noted he is ready to welcome a Boring Company station at the team’s new $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

“As soon as they’re ready to tell us where they want to put the station, we’ll make the space for it,” Badain told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think it really depends on how it connects to the rest of the Strip, to the airport, and the rest of the community where they’re building the entire tunnel system.”

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved TBC’s Special Use Permit application for its Vegas Loop project last December. The Vegas Loop will connect several notable places in Las Vegas, including Allegiant Stadium, The Strip, McCarran International Airport, and some resorts and casinos.

