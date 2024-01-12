The Tesla charging team recently announced the fall 2023 winners from the Supercharger location voting round. The team also announced the next voting round for winter 2024.
Fall 2023 Supercharger Location Winners
Most of the winners the Tesla charging team announced from the fall 2023 voting round were outside the United States. However, Tesla also announced a few bonus global sites, two of which are in the United States.
Winter 2024 Supercharger voting is now open! Vote for your favorite locations → https://t.co/CpFcz8MJcF— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) January 12, 2024
Tesla announced five new Supercharger locations in Canada. The new Supercharger locations in Canada are listed below.
- Montebello, Quebec
- Baie-Comeau, Quebec
- St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)
- Renfrew, Ontario
- Aulds Cove, Nova Scotia
The Tesla charging team also announced new charging locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.
- Bacău, Romania
- Deva, Romania
- Paks, Hungary
- Iași, Romania
- Békéscsaba, Hungary
- Uljin County, South Korea
- Fukuchiyama City, Japan
- Hokkaido, Japan
- Asahikawa, Japan
- Mildura, Australia
Tesla includes four bonus sites “just for fun.”
- Pullman, Washington
- Manhattan, Kansas
- Peterborough, United Kingdom
- Siena, Italy
Winter 2024 Tesla Supercharger voting round
Tesla’s Winter 2024 Supercharger voting round is already open. The usual rules apply. Participants may cast a total of 5 votes—1 per location—for any proposed Supercharger sites. They may also suggest a location for the next voting cycle.
If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.