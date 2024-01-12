By

The Tesla charging team recently announced the fall 2023 winners from the Supercharger location voting round. The team also announced the next voting round for winter 2024.

Fall 2023 Supercharger Location Winners

Most of the winners the Tesla charging team announced from the fall 2023 voting round were outside the United States. However, Tesla also announced a few bonus global sites, two of which are in the United States.

Winter 2024 Supercharger voting is now open! Vote for your favorite locations → https://t.co/CpFcz8MJcF — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) January 12, 2024

Tesla announced five new Supercharger locations in Canada. The new Supercharger locations in Canada are listed below.

Montebello, Quebec

Baie-Comeau, Quebec

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)

Renfrew, Ontario

Aulds Cove, Nova Scotia

The Tesla charging team also announced new charging locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Bacău, Romania

Deva, Romania

Paks, Hungary

Iași, Romania

Békéscsaba, Hungary

Uljin County, South Korea

Fukuchiyama City, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan

Asahikawa, Japan

Mildura, Australia

Tesla includes four bonus sites “just for fun.”

Pullman, Washington

Manhattan, Kansas

Peterborough, United Kingdom

Siena, Italy

Winter 2024 Tesla Supercharger voting round

Tesla’s Winter 2024 Supercharger voting round is already open. The usual rules apply. Participants may cast a total of 5 votes—1 per location—for any proposed Supercharger sites. They may also suggest a location for the next voting cycle.

