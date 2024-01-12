Stellantis invests in affordable sodium-ion battery technology

By

Stellantis Ventures became a strategic investor of France-based Tiamat, which is developing and commercializing sodium-ion battery technology.

Stellantis Ventures is the corporate venture fund of the legacy automaker. It named Tiamat as one of 11 top-performing technology startups, honoring the French company with the Stellantis Ventures Award in 2023. According to the legacy automaker, Tiamat is the first company in the world to recently commercialize sodium-ion technology in an electrified product.

Stellantis’ investment in Tiamat supports its goal to provide customers with clean, safe, and affordable mobility worldwide. Sodium-ion technology is free of lithium and cobalt and costs less per kilowatt-hour. Sodium is also available abundantly around the world. The legacy automaker believes sodium-ion technology could produce a more promising and cost-effective energy storage solution than lithium-ion batteries.

The traditional OEM is experimenting with different battery technologies as it transitions to BEV sales. For instance, Stellantis is exploring battery swapping technology for EVs with Ample Establish. Stellantis is partnering with different companies on battery tech, including lead cell supplier CATL from China.

“Exploring new options for more sustainable and affordable batteries that use widely available raw materials is a key part of our ambitions of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that will see us reach carbon net zero by 2038.

“Our customers are asking for emissions-free vehicles that offer a combination of robust driving range, performance, and affordability. This is our North Star, as Stellantis and its partners work today to develop ground-breaking technologies for the future,” noted Ned Curie, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis.

Stellantis aims to secure precisely 400 GWh of battery capacity to meet its sales targets for 2030. By the end of the decade, the automaker plans to reach a 100% sales mix of passenger battery electric vehicles (BEV) in Europe and a 50% sales mix of passenger and light-duty truck BEVs in the United States.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Stellantis invests in affordable sodium-ion battery technology