Elon Musk will focus on advancing Tesla Service

By

Elon Musk said that he would be focusing on advancing Tesla Service today. He can be counted on for a lot of things including listening to valuable feedback from his customers.

Austin Hinson shared a screenshot on Twitter of an appointment change by Tesla and pointed out that it wasn’t fair that Tesla would charge him $100 to change his appointment within 24 hours.

His appointment had been scheduled for two weeks and Tesla suddenly changed the appointment.

Elon Musk agreed with Austin and said that Tesla should credit owners $100 if Tesla changes appointments with less than 24 hours notice. “Should be reciprocal.”

You’re right, we should credit Tesla owners $100 if we change appointments with less than 24 hours notice. Should be reciprocal. @Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

The Tesla Technoking followed up with that tweet with a promise of putting a lot of time into advancing Tesla Service.

“I am putting a lot of time personally into advancing Tesla service to make it awesome. Hopefully, this is starting to be felt by Tesla owners,” he said today on Twitter

Elon Musk has always been appreciative of feedback, especially critical feedback which is important for customer satisfaction for any business. In 2021 he shared this thought and today continues to demonstrate the importance of listening to all types of feedback.

Teslarati reported another example of how Tesla listens to its customers today. Tesla will launch a Supercharger Voting Poll Platform that allows owners to choose future locations for Superchargers. This was inspired by Elon’s attentiveness to the attendees of the Cyber Roundup.

Another example of how Elon Musk listens to feedback from Tesla supporters was during the design of the Cybertruck before its unveiling in 2019. @K10 shared an article on Medium explaining how thousands of comments from the Tesla community on Twitter helped Tesla design the Cybertruck, something she called fit for a hero.

“In June 2018, Elon Musk sent out a tweet, asking the Twitter-sphere what they would like to see in a Truck. Needless to say, the suggestions came flooding with an astonishing 26K+ comments, and Elon definitely took note,” Kristen wrote.

Elon Musk has shown numerous times that he values important feedback and Austin’s feedback was related to Tesla’s customer service.

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

Your feedback is important. If you have any comments, or concerns, or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more.

Elon Musk will focus on advancing Tesla Service