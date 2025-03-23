News
Tesla diner’s latest progress includes solar canopies, more charging
Roughly 17 months into the project, Tesla’s LA diner is looking closer than ever, but likely still months from completion.
Tesla has been working on the construction of its unique Los Angeles diner, drive-in theater, and Supercharger project for the past year and a half or so, and a recent update shows the addition of solar canopies as it gets closer to completion.
X user AlSet51241438 shared progress update videos and photos from the Tesla Diner site on Sunday, showing three solar canopies and a nearly completed front parking lot area. Tesla is still working on getting the solar canopies installed and getting those areas of the parking lot paved, while also installing additional V4 stalls in that area that the user says are nearly completed.
You can see the photos and video footage from the site below, and tell us in the comments when you think Tesla will complete the LA Diner.
Tesla diner update
Dining in the front, and plug-in in the rear @TeslaCharging
Charging setup almost complete, three solar canopies providing shade for the back @Tesla Superchargers pic.twitter.com/nJRYb6USgG
— AL Set (@AlSet51241438) March 23, 2025
READ MORE ON TESLA DINER FROM JUNE 2024: Tesla’s LA diner and Supercharger nears nine months of construction
At this time, Tesla has yet to announce any kind of opening date for the diner and Supercharger. However, references to the Supercharger Diner were spotted in internal code for a software update in January, suggesting that Tesla was getting closer to integrating the menu with the company’s vehicles.
The company also began hiring for the diner location in August, posting a role for a “Tesla Diner Experience Specialist,” focused on managing customer experience from content and audio-visual tools to menu reviews and collaborating with design teams.
Tesla initially began construction on the diner and Supercharger location in September 2023, after receiving multiple construction approvals throughout 2022 and 2023. The idea for the Tesla Diner initially came about from a conversation with CEO Elon Musk in 2018, and the company also registered a trademark for its logo to cover restaurant services in 2021.
In the original discussion about the project, Musk said he wanted it to be “an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” at a new LA Supercharger location. Although the current iteration includes two screens, Musk back then added that the site would include “an outdoor screen that plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history,” along with a food menu that appears “as soon as you put the car into park.”
You can see some of the site plans for the project below, early iterations of which were first filed in 2023.
Tesla’s LA Diner and Supercharger gets its first full drive-in screen
News
Tesla Superchargers were over 10 times as reliable as these rivals
Tesla and Rivian topped this charger reliability study, outperforming competitors by a wide margin.
A new study shows that many electric vehicle (EV) charging networks were substantially less reliable than Tesla’s Superchargers or Rivian’s Adventure Network (RAN), while hardware problems accounted for the most common issue experienced
In a Consumer Reports study shared last week, Tesla and Rivian’s charging networks were found to be significantly more reliable than those of other companies, though EV owners reported a problem with about one out of every five charging sessions initiated overall. Respondents said they had issues with just 4 percent of charging sessions at Tesla’s Superchargers, making them the most reliable, while issues with Rivian’s network were reported for just 5 percent of sessions.
Comparatively, Shell Recharge users faced the most issues, with respondents detailing problems in 48 percent of charging sessions. The next least reliable networks were EVgo and Blink, which followed with 43 percent and 41 percent problems reported, respectively. DC fast-chargers had a reported issue rate of 34 percent, while owners faced problems with Level 2 chargers in 25 percent of sessions.
“The findings show that the public charging experience can vary widely based on the vehicle and the charging networks operating in one’s community and along frequent trips,” writes Drew Toher, Consumer Reports’ Campaign Manager for Sustainable Transportation projects. “This is an important consideration for those without access to home charging. With these findings, CR is encouraging all charging networks to take ownership of their performance and implement measures to improve reliability.”
The survey included responses from 1,230 owners of BEVs and plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), detailing experiences from roughly 5,700 individual charging sessions. The majority of issues customers faced were related to hardware, while they also reported problems with payment, charging power, and other factors.
Out of those who said they had issues directly with the chargers, 76 percent said they encountered broken or unresponsive screens, or those with error messages.
Teslas constant push for improvements in action.💪
Superchargers are already among the best in the industry, but Tesla is still improving the system.⚡️ https://t.co/wD9D2Z1CJe
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 21, 2025
READ MORE ON EV CHARGING: Tesla Superchargers dominate J.D. Power EV Charging Study
“By calling out broken screens, payment issues, and slow charging power, community members are crowdsourcing data that will hold charging networks accountable and improve drivers’ experience with public charging,” Toher adds. “This will help tackle the biggest impediment for consumers looking to purchase a more efficient vehicle.”
The release also notes that EV owners planning to charge beyond their home can take a few steps to help ensure the best experiences possible, including making accounts for several different charging networks, getting apps like A Better Route Planner, Plugshare, and CR partner Chargeway, and performing battery preconditioning, among others.
Tesla’s Superchargers have repeatedly been found to be the most reliable in markets around the world, and in surveys from Consumer Reports, JD Power, and other auto industry research firms. Rivian has also followed Tesla in taking routine measures to keep owners informed about the reliability of chargers. One such example includes the automaker’s deployment last April of “charging scores” for the RAN network, to help improve customer experiences by directing them to working stations.
Tesla exec highlights advantages of prefabricated Superchargers
News
Tesla’s Giga Berlin director responds to anti-Musk criticism
Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin Director weighs in on Elon Musk, sales in Germany, and more: “We focus on what we do best”
Following Tesla’s third anniversary of the opening of its plant in Grünheide, Germany, Tesla’s head of manufacturing for the facility has responded to questions about Elon Musk’s recent political alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump, a potential trade war, struggling sales in Germany, and several other topics.
Andre Thierig, Senior Director of Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, spoke in an interview with German news outlet the Frankfurter Allgemeine this week, noting that the electric vehicle (EV) maker isn’t concerned about the recent political climate surrounding Musk and Trump. Rather, Thierig echoes a goal regularly stated by some of Tesla’s top executives and designers—that the company is simply hyper-focused on making great vehicles.
“We as a company and even more so as a factory location have never positioned ourselves politically,” Thierig said, as translated from German, when asked if the politicization of Musk was harming the brand or factory. “We focus on what we do best, namely to build cars, and very good and very many. For us, this is about production at the site and not in politics. We can separate that well.”
The interviewer also asked about the arson attacks from environmental activists last March, whether or not Tesla is expecting more situations like that, and if the company has taken any measures to increase security given the recent uptick in vandalism and protests worldwide.
Thierig notes that Giga Berlin has “further improved [its] network for sharing relevant information in order to be able to able to respond more quickly” to such attacks. He also says that employees on-site would take action if necessary.
Glad to see Giga Berlin churning out the new Model Y.🇩🇪
The ramp is underway!
Credit: @tobilindh
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 7, 2025
READ MORE ON TESLA GERMANY: Tesla Giga Berlin ramping to optimum production capacity: plant manager
Regarding Tesla’s decline in February sales in Germany, Thierig points to the shift to producing the new refreshed Model Y from the legacy version, which required the factory to shut down production for a few days. He also notes that he can’t directly comment on how many pre-orders Tesla received for the new Model Y, pointing out that his team and the factory were focused on production, instead leaving sales up to the sales division.
“We in the Gigafactory do not sell, we produce,” Thierig explains. “The sales figures are the responsibility of our sales organization. However, we know our production figures and our production planning, and we are currently moving production further high. Our delivery locations here and on the airport site in Neuhardenberg are relatively empty, so the cars are quickly entering the market.”
When asked if he was concerned about incoming tariffs from the Trump administration, Thierig says that the factory increased localization of suppliers with the recent switch to the new Model Y, adding that 92 percent of components for the EV now come from somewhere in Europe.
“This makes us even more resilient to disturbances in world trade,” he adds. “In addition, we have a high level of vertical integration at the site, which has already paid off in recent years. Neither the turbulence in the supply chains during the corona pandemic nor the chip crisis or the war in Ukraine have led to production disruptions in our country.”
The interview also touches on Giga Berlin’s long-awaited expansion plans, recent criticism from union IG Metall, what he expects from the incoming federal government, and how he believes that bureaucracy needs to be reduced in the country, among many other topics still.
Thierig has been with Tesla at Giga Berlin since August 2020, first working as a paint manager, before being promoted to Manufacturing Director and subsequently to Senior Director for the factory in general. Prior to that, Thierig was a 19-year veteran with Ford’s German operations, primarily working in paint engineering.
Tesla shares reservations about Giga Berlin’s revised water contract
News
U.S. Secret Service in talks for armored cars with this automaker
The Secret Service says it’s still too early to know the future of a potential deal for these “highly-advanced vehicles.”
The U.S. Secret Service has entered early discussions with one automaker about the potential supply of armored SUVs, as announced by the agency this week.
In a post on X on Friday, the Secret Service account posted that Director Sean Curran recently met with executives from General Motors (GM) to discuss a potential next-generation of armored SUVs. The post also included photos of a Cadillac Escalade SUV, along with a few of executives talking about and showing off hardware from the next-gen platform.
“Countering evolving threats require us to constantly explore new innovations and improvements to our armored fleet of protective vehicles,” the account wrote in the post. “Director Sean Curran met with GM executives to discuss advancements that could benefit the next generation of armored SUVs.”
Currently, U.S. President Donald Trump typically utilizes an armored Chevy Suburban to get around, and the Secret Service said that it isn’t yet clear when such a next-gen “presidential limousine” could be added to the fleet. The news also comes after GM CEO Mary Barra met with Trump last week, reportedly also to discuss armored SUVs.
READ MORE ON U.S. GOVERNMENT: This former Tesla engineer now heads a federal tech department
“We are too far out to speak to any specific costs or dates,” one Secret Service spokesperson told Reuters. “Our engineering, protective operations and technical security teams work for years to develop the state-of-the-art framework that is used to produce these highly advanced vehicles.”
Many in the thread also said that the Tesla Cybertruck could be a good option for the Secret Service, coming weeks after the U.S. State Department apparently canceled a potential $400 million Cybertruck order after it was widely reported on. State Department officials have since said that the figure listed in documents for the deal, which was first initiated under the Biden administration, were simply an estimate, and the Cybertruck has been removed from the broadly reported procurement list.
CEO Elon Musk also responded to the reports on X, suggesting that they were either misunderstood or false, noting that he was “pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400 million.”
“No one mentioned it to me, at least,” Musk added in the post.
The Cybertruck features a stainless steel exterior that has been touted by Tesla as being able to withstand bullets and other potential attacks. Tesla Cybertrucks have also been rolling out to some U.S. Police Departments in recent months, many featuring armored tune-ups from Unplugged Performance’s Up.Fit government and military fleet division.
