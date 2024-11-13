By

Stellantis signed a binding agreement with NOVONIX for synthetic graphite material. As per the agreement, NOVONIX aims to provide a minimum of 86,250 tonnes up to a target volume of 115,000 tonnes of synthetic graphite material between 2026 and 2031.

“We are excited to have Stellantis’ commitment, now as our largest customer, to support their North American EV growth plans. This contract allocates the remainder of our available volumes at our Riverside facility and a portion of volumes to be produced at our planned greenfield facility.

“Offtake agreements with high-quality partners such as Stellantis solidify NOVONIX’s position as a leader in onshoring the supply chain of synthetic graphite and accelerating the adoption of clean energy,” said Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX.

Stellantis will use NOVONIX’s synthetic graphite material to supply its cell manufacturing partners in North America. In 2023, Stellantis announced the construction of a 34 GWh battery plant in the United States in collaboration with Samsung SDI. The 34 GWh battery plant will be built in Kokomo, Indiana, and Stellantis’ second cell manufacturing factory in the United States.

Last month, Stellantis entered a joint venture with South Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES) to mass-produce battery modules in Canada. The Stellantis-LGES battery plant will be located in Windsor, Ontario, and is expected to have an annual capacity of 49.5 GWh, enough to produce 450,000 EVs.

Stellantis has been feeling pressure from multiple parties in the United States over the past few months to honor its investment commitments in the country. The UAW, US dealers and the US Congress have criticized the legacy automaker for not keeping its promises and poorly managing operations in the United States, leading to job cuts.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

Stellantis signs binding agreement for synthetic graphite