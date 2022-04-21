Tesla Tequila limited edition bottle, glass set sold out lightning fast

By

Like most Elon Musk products, the Tesla Tequila limited edition set sold out lightning fast. The set came with a lightning-shaped bottle with two matching sipping glasses.

The limited-edition Tesla Tequila set was spotted in the company’s official online shop shortly after the TSLA Q1 2020 earnings call.

“The exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo is made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish,” the Tesla shop described the limited edition set.

The Tesla Tequila bottle contains 750mL of tequila with 40% ABV. According to the support page, each customer was limited to only one bottle per purchase. Although, some buyers have mentioned purchasing more than one limited edition set.

Tesla does not offer refunds for Tesla Tequila purchases. Shipments are limited to the United States within select zips codes, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The lightning bottle and glass set were sold for $420, recalling the infamous words Elon Musk tweeted a few years ago. In August 2018, Musk tweeted that he was thinking of taking Tesla private at $420. Ever since Musk’s tweet, 420 has become an inside joke among people in the Tesla community — although many people might know of it by now. Incidentally, Tesla Tequila started out as an April Fool’s joke.

The Tesla Tequila limited edition set references the inside joke at least twice. First, there’s the price. Second, there were precisely 420 limited edition sets made, each one engraved 1 through 420. The buyer that receives the 420th set would have hit the jackpot.

