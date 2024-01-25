Tesla’s 3rd location for next-gen EV production to be named end of 2024-early 2025

By

Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call provided a number of key details about the next-generation platform. The vehicle is expected to be built in volumes that far exceed the Model 3 and Model Y, and it is also expected to be priced at a level that would make it competitive even against vehicles like the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.

During Tesla’s 2022 Investor Day event, the company stated that the next-generation vehicle would utilize an “Unboxed Process” that should make it significantly more efficient to build. Tesla has an aspirational target of hitting 20 million vehicles per year in 2030. The next-generation platform would likely comprise a notable portion of this target.

During Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call, CEO Eon Musk stated that the company is “very far along” on its next-generation low-cost vehicle program. And while he noted that the company would not be discussing details of the new vehicle during the call, he did state that Tesla’s next-generation platform would be profound, both in terms of vehicle design and its manufacturing system.

“This is a revolutionary manufacturing system… far more advanced than any other automotive manufacturing system in the world, like, by a significant margin. Several years ago, I said that perhaps the most important competitive characteristic of Tesla in the future will be manufacturing technology, and you will really see that come to bear with our next-gen vehicle,” Musk said.

As for the production locations of Tesla’s next-generation vehicle, Musk noted that Giga Texas will be first, followed by Giga Mexico. A third location would also be named, though it would be announced around the end of the year to early 2025. Musk also teased that the third location for the upcoming vehicle’s production would be outside North America.

“The first manufacturing location for this will be at our Gigafactory and headquarters in Austin, Texas. And then, we’ll follow that up with other locations around the world. Probably the factory that will be built in Mexico will be second, and then we’ll be looking to identify a third location, perhaps, by the end of this year or early next outside of North America,” Musk said.

The next-generation vehicle would be Tesla’s most ambitious yet, and the company seems to be preparing for the challenges that would be coming with its development. Musk stated as much during the earnings call when he noted that Giga Texas is the vehicle’s first manufacturing location because engineers have to quite literally live in the production line to develop and refine it.

“There’s a lot of new technology, like, a tremendous amount of new, revolutionary manufacturing technology here. The reason I want to put this new, revolutionary manufacturing line at Giga Texas was because we really need the engineers to be living on the line. This is not sort of an off-the-shelf, you know, “just works” type of thing. And it’s just a lot easier for Tesla engineering to live on the line if it’s in Austin versus elsewhere.

“But we are currently expecting to start production (in the) second half (of) next year. That will be a challenging production ramp. Like, I will be sleeping on the line practically. In fact, not practically — we will be. But I am confident that once it is going, it will be head and shoulders above any other manufacturing technology that exists anywhere in the world. It’s next level,” Musk said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla’s 3rd location for next-gen EV production to be named end of 2024-early 2025