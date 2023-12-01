Rivian opens historic theater as a flagship retail space

By

Rivian is reopening a history theater as a flagship retail space this December. The automaker revived a 1930s theater as a retail space in Laguna Beach.

The theater is at 160 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. The Rivian South Coast Theater’s opening weekend is scheduled for December 9 to 10, 2023.

“Sited in a historic theater on Pacific Coast Highway, Rivian has created a unique destination for visitors to learn about our category-defining vehicles, gather for film screenings, and participate in locally driven programming,” Rivian told Teslarati.

Rivian will continue to screen films at the theater with the Laguna Beach-based non-profit Coast Film Foundation. The Rivian South Coast Theater will spotlight independent films that align with Rivian’s mission to “Keep the World Adventurous Forever.”

Rivan also partnered with Equator Coffees for the theater’s on-site cafe. The automaker plans to display the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV at the center of the theater, allowing guests to see the all-electric vehicles up close and personal. Rivian expanded the theater and will offer brand merchandise and goods from local artisans. The merch at the Rivian theater includes an exclusive offer from its collaboration with Almond Surfboards.

Rivian purchased the theater with a specific one-of-a-kind automotive experience in mind. The theater first opened in 1935 as the New Lynn Theater. Once the automaker purchased the theater, it underwent a multiyear, site-sensitive restoration. Rivian managed to preserve most of the theater’s original exterior, interior, features, and character. Some of the original features Rivian preserved from the New Lynn Theater include the marquee, ticket booth, lobby area, balcony, auditorium, proscenium arch, and the 129-seat theater area.

Rivian worked closely with preservationists and community leaders to restore the theater. The auto company also submitted the site for historic designation. In March 2023, the Rivian South Coast Theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

