Tesla to provide Megapacks for 300MWh project with Australia’s Edify Energy

Tesla will provide a 150MW/300MWh energy storage system with its Megapacks in Australia for three new projects from Edify Energy.

Edify Energy is an Australian solar and battery storage developer and has chosen Tesla to provide the massive battery energy storage systems (BESS) for a series of projects in New South Wales. The projects, located in the South-Western region of NSW, are part of a deal with oil company Shell Energy. The projects will feature “advanced inverters,” meaning they will feature “grid forming” capabilities that will provide critical services, eventually leading to a grid that operates off of 100 percent renewable energy.

“The projects are the 60MW/120MWh Riverina Energy Storage System 1, which will be contracted to Shell, the 65MW/130MW Riverina Energy Storage System 2, and the 25MW / 50MWh Darlington Point Energy Storage System,” according to RenewEconomy.

In an interview with PV-Magazine, John Cole, Edify’s CEO, said the new partnership with Tesla was just “another milestone for Edify in this exciting energy transition.”

“Energy storage is rapidly becoming a valued capacity solution for the National Electricity Market given its fast and precise response and technical capability. The pace of advancement in this growing technology class is exciting, and with it a breaking of the barriers to acceptance from market and network participants,” Cole also said.

It is not Edify and Tesla’s first project together. In fact, the two companies previously worked together on the 25MW/50MWh Gannawarra Energy Storage System, which is integrated with a 50 MW Solar Farm in the State of Victoria.

Australia has been one of the main contributors to Tesla’s large-scale energy storage projects. One of the most notable is the Victoria Big Battery system, which is capable of 300 MW of energy storage. However, the big battery can supply 450 MWh of power to prevent blackouts, specifically during heatwaves when the market is particularly reliant on solar and wind energy.

