Tesla filing hints at potential 2022 annual shareholder meeting, stock split vote delay

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has filed a form 10-K/A with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The electric vehicle maker noted that it would be delaying the filing of its 2022 proxy statement for the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which was supposed to hit its deadline today.

While the electric vehicle maker stated that it would not be filing its proxy statement for the 2022 annual shareholders meeting on time, Tesla did not provide a specific timeframe as to when the filing would be submitted. Expectations are high, however, that the delay in the proxy statement’s filing would also push back the date for Tesla’s 2022 annual shareholders meeting.

Following is the relevant section in Tesla’s Form 10-K/A.

We currently expect that our definitive proxy statement for the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders will be filed later than the 120th day after the end of the last fiscal year. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 to Form 10-K is being filed solely to:

(1) amend Part III, Items 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of the Original Form 10-K to include the information required by such Items;

(2) delete the reference on the cover of the Original Form 10-K to the incorporation by reference of portions of our proxy statement into Part III of the Original Form 10-K; and

(3) file new certifications of our principal executive officer and principal financial officer as exhibits to this Amendment under Item 15 of Part IV hereof, pursuant to Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

With today’s 10-K/A filing, $TSLA can delay its 2022 AGM (at which time an increase in authorized shares needed for a stock split would be approved) for as long as it wants. In 2021, TSLA delayed its 2021 proxy on 4/30/21 and finally issued it on 8/13/21 for its AGM on 10/7/21. — Gary Black (@garyblack00) May 2, 2022

This year’s annual shareholder meeting promises to be quite eventful for the company’s stockholders. Back in March, Tesla announced through its official Twitter account that it would be asking shareholders to vote on a potential stock split at the event. An 8-K filling provided further references to the company’s plans.

“On March 28, 2022, Tesla, Inc. announced its plan to request stockholder approval at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for an increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock through an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Tesla’s Board of Directors has approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval.

“The Company’s definitive proxy statement relating to the Annual Meeting will include additional details regarding the Amendment, as well as the record date, date, and location of the Annual Meeting,” the filing read.

Tesla’s last stock split was initiated in August 2020. At the time, Tesla performed a 5:1 split, which the company noted would make its “stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.”

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla filing hints at potential 2022 annual shareholder meeting, stock split vote delay