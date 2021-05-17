Tesla shares scooped up by AI-powered fund with exceptional track record

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have been scooped up by an AI-powered investment fund with an exceptional track record with the electric automaker’s shares.

The ETF buys and sells shares of companies under the symbol AMOM and is powered by Qraft, a Seoul, South Korea-based company that provides low-cost, actively managed ETFs with exposure to U.S. large-cap stocks, according to the company’s website. The AI tech used by Qraft manages 100% of all investments, with no human interference at any point. It has recently loaded up on $1.4 million worth of TSLA shares once again, and it has become the ETF’s third-largest holding behind Amazon and Facebook, making up 6% of its total portfolio. MarketWatch says the firm purchased the shares during the first week of May.

AMOM trades on the New York Inventory Alternate (NYSE) and has had a historically accurate track record in buying and selling TSLA shares.

In August, AMOM sold its entire portfolio of TSLA holdings just days before the stock dropped 24%. On August 20th, the firm sold all of its shares after the stock closed at $400.37. It continued to climb levels over $500 by the end of the month but fell substantially on September 8th, closing at $330.21 on that day.

The firm then fulfilled another purchase of TSLA shares in November during a temporary dip and sold at the end of January 2021, when the stock was trading near peak levels. Tesla reached an all-time high of $900.40 per share during this time, and AMOM sold its TSLA holdings for a profit. Shares of TSLA fell around 23% after AMOM’s sale.

So far, the firm has delivered 4% of returns this year and 55% in the past year. This is 20% above the S&P 500 Momentum ETF known as SPMO. This ETF has delivered 35% in returns since May 2020.

AMOM also holds significant shares of Home Depot, Nvidia, and Adobe. The holdings are 3.9%, 3.8%, and 2.9%, respectively, for these three companies.

Whether this is an indication of Tesla’s stock being due for an increase in price remains to be seen. The company is down around 21% so far this year despite significant announcements through the first 5 and a half months of the year. Tesla has reported two quarters so far this year, being Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, and they have both been record-setting performances in terms of production and deliveries. In the Q1 2021 Earnings Call, Tesla announced that it had successfully delivered more cars than any other quarter in its history, even though it only manufactured two of its four currently available models. It also extended its streak of profitability once again, reporting financial gains for the seventh-straight quarter.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

Tesla shares scooped up by AI-powered fund with exceptional track record