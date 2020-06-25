Tesla is going full throttle in what could be its most vital end-of-quarter push yet

The end of the second quarter is at hand, and all signs are pointing to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) conducting an intense delivery blitz once more. With the possibility of a potential inclusion to the S&P 500 at hand, Tesla appears to be in the midst of what could very well be its most important end-of-quarter initiative yet.

The second quarter has been nothing short of brutal to the automotive industry as a whole, thanks in no small part to the outbreak of the coronavirus. With the pandemic resulting in lockdowns across the globe, companies such as Tesla were forced to close their production facilities to ensure their workers’ safety. Tesla, for its part, was able to resume operations in May, and by that time, the company only had a little less than two months before the end of the quarter.

To increase the number of 2020Q2 deliveries, Tesla China will give 1500km free supercharger fee to users who drove away this month. pic.twitter.com/F0Kko5X1F8 — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) June 25, 2020

Fortunately for Tesla, Gigafactory Shanghai has been ramping its Model 3 production in China, and deliveries of the all-electric sedan have been in an upswing recently. Propelled by new government incentives, the Made-in-China Model 3 may very well provide a healthy boost to Tesla’s delivery figures in the second quarter. Posts from China have also noted that Tesla is rolling out additional incentives to encourage customers to take delivery of their vehicle orders this month, such as free Supercharging for 1500 km.

Over in the United States, Tesla is all about the Model Y. Deliveries of the all-electric crossover have resumed since operations resumed in May, and if Elon Musk’s recent tweets are any indication, it appears that it’s all hands on deck for a delivery blitz once more. Just recently, for example, Musk posted an apology to customers due to the company’s shifting delivery dates. The CEO also expressed some special thanks to Tesla’s trucking and rail partners for “figuratively and literally” going the extra mile.

Special thanks to Tesla trucking & rail partners for figuratively & literally going the extra mile — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2020

As noted in a report from The Wall Street Journal, Tesla has a fighting chance at being included in the S&P 500 if it turns even a small profit this quarter. To qualify for the S&P 500, a company has to post a cumulative profit over its previous four quarters, with its most recent quarter also showing a profit. Tesla, for its part, has reported a net profit in the past three quarters, with the company posting $143 million in Q3 2019, $105 million in Q4 2019, and $16 million in Q1 2020.

With this in mind, the company would only have to post a small profit to qualify for the S&P 500. Otherwise, the company would have to wait for its third quarter results this year to qualify for eligibility in the popular stock index. Either way, it appears that the electric car maker, one of the most shorted companies in the market, is within striking distance of yet another big milestone. And that, considering the presence of a pandemic, is quite respectable on its own right.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.