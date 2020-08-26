Tesla (TSLA) Battery Day anticipation increases Jefferies’ price target

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has received another price target increase due to its highly-anticipated Battery Day event on September 22. Philippe Houchois of Jefferies more than doubled his price target for the electric automaker’s stock, from $1,200 to $2,500.

Houchois also maintained his “Buy” rating for the stock after he raised his 2020 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) estimate by 50% following the Q2 2020 Earnings Call. The call marked the fourth consecutive profitable quarter for the electric automaker.

The sizeable hike in Houchois’ price target for Tesla is based on the company’s upcoming Battery Day event, which is rumored to be monumental for the automaker’s future cell technology. The Jefferies analyst indicated that the advancements in battery technology would be increasingly favorable for Tesla’s future vehicles, which could reveal massive improvements in battery density.

In a note to investors, Houchois wrote that he sees “logic in the valuation exuberance” of TSLA’s price because “growth expectations for 2020 to 2022 have doubled since September 2019,” he wrote, according to MarketWatch. Considering the electric automaker has established itself as the outright leader in terms of electric transportation, the Jefferies price target hike is one of many firm’s increases in the outlook of Tesla’s future valuation.

Over the past few weeks, several firms have hiked their outlook for TSLA stock because of the rumors that surround battery day.

However, Houchois also states that the valuation problem lies within Legacy car companies and not with Tesla. This statement could reflect similar views to what Jim Cramer said on August 25, where the host of Mad Money indicated that Tesla’s categorization should not be exclusively considered an automaker. “It’s a tech company,” Cramer said.

Many analysts who have low price targets for TSLA stock fail to realize the fact that Tesla makes more than cars. Not only is it manufacturing some of the best electric cars that the world has ever seen, but it also produces the sustainable energy industry’s most affordable solar panels. Additionally, Tesla works to improve its software developments in-house through a devoted team of engineers, and it has a battery team that works to enhance cell longevity and energy density.

TSLA shares have gained 147% in value over the past three months and have spiked to nearly five times its price per share since the first trading day of the year. At the time of writing, TSLA stock was trading at $2,111.35, up over 4% for the day.