Tesla (TSLA) will kick out Occidental Petroleum from the S&P 100 index

A recent announcement from the S&P Dow Jones Indices has indicated that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will be replacing Apartment Investment and Management Co. in the S&P 500. Apart from this, Tesla is also being added to the S&P 100, where it would be replacing Occidental Petroleum Corp, one of the United States’ most notable petroleum producers.

The Standard & Poor’s 100 index is a subset of the S&P 500, and it tracks the performance of the 100 largest stocks in the United States by market cap. As noted in an Investopedia report, the S&P 100 is a capitalization-weighted index, and its members are selected from a broad range of industries. This makes the index a fair proxy for US corporate performance.

While the S&P 100 is generally not as popular as the S&P 500, the index is nevertheless a key benchmark for numerous financial firms that are involved with large, blue-chip companies. The fact that Tesla is essentially kicking out Occidental Petroleum from the S&P 100 is almost like icing on the cake, and it’s nothing short of symbolic and representative of the emerging sustainability-focused industry.

Tesla is poised to be added to the S&P 500 this coming Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. will be moving to the S&P MidCap 400, where it would be replacing Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Occidental Petroleum, despite being taken off the S&P 100, will remain as a member of the S&P 500 index.

Tesla has been on a tear since the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the electric car maker would be added to the S&P 500 this December. Following the announcement, TSLA stock gained 49%, adding $191 billion to its market capitalization in 18 trading days. Amidst its five consecutive profitable quarters and its ongoing domination of the electric vehicle sector, Tesla stock has surged 629% this year so far.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.