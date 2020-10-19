Tesla (TSLA) manufacturing shines for analysts as Q3 earnings approaches

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is seeing raised price targets for its stock ahead of the Q3 Earnings Call this Wednesday. Dan Ives of Wedbush pushed his price target to an even $500 from its previous rating of $475 based on manufacturing improvements, but other factors also contributed to the increased outlook.

Ives holds a 64% success rate and an average return of 19.9%, according to TipRanks.com.

Tesla’s lofty goal of manufacturing 500,000 vehicles in 2020 is still attainable, according to Ives. Despite the halt in production that occurred during the first half of 2020 at the Fremont plant and in Shanghai, Ives still is bullish on Tesla’s ability to reach the manufacturing threshold that it set for itself at the beginning of the year.

“In terms of overall unit demand heading into year-end we believe Tesla is on pace to impressively achieve in the area code of 500k units for the year, a line in the sand that was a pipe dream six months ago as Tesla (and other auto players) have navigated this unprecedented COVID backdrop,” Ives wrote in a note to investors.

Additionally, Tesla Giga Shanghai, the company’s Chinese manufacturing facility, is also in Ives’ mind. The analyst believes that one of the most significant revealings from Tesla during the Earnings Call will be Giga Shanghai, as demand in China grows.

“Tesla’s improved manufacturing efficiency and shining Giga 3 success in China will be on full display later this week and lead to another strong bottom-line performance which should beat the Street in our opinion,” he added to his note, according to The Street.

Giga Shanghai has also started manufacturing and delivering vehicles to European customers. Tesla buyers in the European market will likely receive Model 3 vehicles from Giga Shanghai for the foreseeable future, as the Giga Berlin plant in Germany, which is currently under construction, is poised to start producing the Model Y during Summer 2021.

Tesla announced record deliveries and production figures for Q3 on October 2nd. With 139,300 cars delivered and over 145,000 produced during the quarter, Tesla is certainly beginning to iron out its manufacturing processes. Production bottlenecks have been one of the main focuses of the electric automaker for some time.

During the Q2 2020 Earnings Call, CEO Elon Musk detailed his desire to begin dialing in on an even more efficient process, which could help the company achieve 1 million units produced annually as soon as next year.

Tesla will hold its Q3 Earnings Call on Wednesday, October 21st at 2:30 PM PST, 5:30 PM EST.

At the time of writing, TSLA shares were trading at $441.78.

Disclaimer: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.