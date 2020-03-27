Tesla (TSLA) is best bought on recent ‘market dislocation,’ says Wall St

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently received an updated outlook from Piper Sandler, with analyst Alexander Potter emphasizing the electric car maker’s long-term perspective in a recent note. According to the analyst, TSLA should be bought on current “market dislocation,” particularly as the electric car maker’s overall prospects remain stable.

Potter actually lowered Piper Sandler’s price target on TSLA from $928 to $820 per share. That’s still a potential 36% upside from Tesla stock’s closing price of $528 per share on Thursday. But despite his lower price target on TSLA shares, Potter kept his “Overweight” rating on the stock.

In a recent note, Potter stated that Tesla investors should be using the recent market dislocation to buy TSLA. He added that while the electric car maker’s Q1 2020 results will most certainly reveal a downside versus published consensus, the company’s long-term positioning remains effective.

The analyst further noted that Tesla’s “recently-fortified” balance sheet should provide ample liquidity to the electric car maker. This is especially advantageous for Tesla since the company has no major debt maturities to address until March 2021. Lastly, Potter stated that Tesla benefits from company-specific tailwinds that should partially offset macro weaknesses.

The Piper Sandler analyst’s estimates about Tesla’s long-term prospects seem to be a solid argument, especially considering the company’s current lineup of vehicles and its overseas activities. Tesla has recently started deliveries of the Model Y crossover, for example, and that vehicle could prove to be the electric car maker’s most disruptive EV yet.

The Model Y shares 75% of its parts with the Model 3 sedan, a car that Tesla spent years perfecting on the production line. This means that the Model Y’s design and production are built on every lesson that the company learned over the Model 3 ramp. Several innovations were also rolled out to the Y, such as a new heat pump system, a radar heater, and a new body cast design. All these would likely allow Tesla to optimize the Model Y for maximum profitability.

Overseas, Tesla is also putting the pedal to the metal. After successfully battling the coronavirus outbreak in its Gigafactory 3 facility, Tesla has resumed full operations on the Shanghai-based site. Made-in-China Model 3 production has reportedly hit 3,000 per week, and construction on the massive Phase 2 zone of the plant is accelerating. Even in Brandenburg, where Gigafactory Berlin is poised to be built, ground clearing activities have continued, hinting at progress on the site despite Europe’s current situation with the coronavirus.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.