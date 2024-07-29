By

Piper Sandler is telling investors to buy Tesla shares as it believes the company “may have solved the Self-Driving puzzle.”

“Don’t roll your eyes. Buy $TSLA,” Piper Sandler said in a portion of the title of its note released on Monday.

Tesla’s release of Full Self-Driving version 12.5 is the focal point of Piper Sandler’s note, which highlights consumer narratives over the release. The new version of FSD has received heavily positive reviews through the first few days of use.

Piper Sandler analysts are well aware of the over-promising that Tesla has been notorious for using when describing its projects, including self-driving capabilities. We have heard for years that Tesla will solve FSD “by the end of the year.” But they are convinced this time, it might be different.

They acknowledge the failed timeframes in the past in their note:

“Investors have grown accustomed to ignoring Tesla’s hyperbole around Full Self-Driving. However, judging by reviews on X, Tesla’s update to version 12.5 is ‘revolutionary.'”

The analysts at the firm also stated that the upcoming Robotaxi event, which was delayed from August 8 to October 10, could truly be Tesla’s biggest moment as it plans to unveil a fully-self-driving car model that could be available as soon as next year:

“We think investors should consider the possibility that Tesla’s decision to host a Robotaxi event isn’t a ploy to distract from falling EV sales.”

The firm also talks about the potential rise of Full Self-Driving subscription prices as Tesla’s tech continues to advance. Current prices of $99 a month would not be upheld if Tesla could offer a fully autonomous vehicle.

Piper Sandler believes the price would be closer to $500 a month, bringing more value to investors, depending on the take rate and overall use of the eventual ride-sharing model that Tesla plans to bring to market.

CEO Elon Musk discussed FSD’s capabilities during the Q2 Earnings Call, and New Street Research’s Pierre Ferragu wondered if it would start on a smaller scale in a geofenced location.

Musk replied:

“I guess, I’m not conveying this correctly. The entire Tesla fleet basically becomes active. This is obviously — maybe there’s some number of people who don’t want their car to earn money. But I think most people will.”

Tesla shares are up 5 percent today.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

