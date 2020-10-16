Tesla (TSLA) has overtaken Apple as millennial’s go-to stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has overtaken Apple as the most popular stock for millennial investors, according to Apex Clearing, a Dallas, Texas-based custody and clearing company.

CEO of Apex Clearing, Bill Capuzzi, says that the number of millennials who have opened investor accounts with his firm since the beginning of the year is staggering.

“It is incredible that since the beginning of the year, in the face of persistent pandemic-related volatility, the number of millennial investor accounts across our client platforms has doubled,” Capuzzi said. “They’re definitely bullish in the face of uncertainty.”

Tesla, without a doubt, is the most popular. After surveying over 1.5 million U.S.-based trading accounts for its “Millennial 100” report, it was evident the Silicon Valley-based car company was the new leader.

Apex released the report for Q3 earlier this month, and Tesla managed to overtake Apple as the most sought-after stock for young investors. Interestingly, other EV brands, like NIO, have also been a hot stock for millennials to throw their money into.

“Tesla jumped to the #1 spot on Apex’s list, which Apple had led for four straight quarters. Younger investors didn’t just go for Models 3, Y, and X—they also poured money into China’s NIO (#12), which shot up over 150% in the third quarter,” the report stated.

The availability of trading platforms, like Robinhood, has helped younger investors get started. Of course, tech stocks have been their main focus, according to Dallas Innovates. As millennials made their way into the world of investing, they saturated the tech stocks, which has helped them gain value and reach all-time highs.

Tesla has surged five-fold in 2020, making it arguably the best stock to invest in for the year.

Apex Clearing has helped companies like Stash, SoFi, Firstrade, and Ally Invest in maintaining commission-free stock trading on Smartphone applications. The firm also worked with Robinhood, but the trading platform took its clearing in-house in 2018.

The ease of access to trading from a Smartphone has surely added to the growth of stocks this year. “If you have a smartphone and a few bucks, you can download a trading app and start investing in minutes,” Apex president Tricia Rothschild said. “Millennials have come of age during a time of technological advancement, globalization, and economic disruption.”

At the time of writing, TSLA shares were trading at $448.09.

Disclaimer: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.