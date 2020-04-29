LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2020 earnings call updates

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first-quarter earnings call comes on the heels of a surprisingly powerful quarter that saw the electric car maker posting $5.985 billion in revenue and an earnings per share of $1.24, beating Wall Street’s estimates.

As revealed in the company’s Q1 2020 Update Letter, Tesla currently sits on $8.1 billion in cash, which should help the company weather the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Tesla Model Y production has also outpaced the initial ramp of the Made-in-China Model 3. This is a notable feat considering the fact that Tesla China’s Model 3 ramp is already far quicker than the company’s push for the sedan in Fremont.

For today’s earnings call, Tesla executives are expected to address questions surrounding the company’s plans for the coming quarters, especially amidst the effects of the pandemic. Updates on future projects such as the Cybertruck, Semi, and Roadster may also be mentioned, as well as more details on future Tesla Energy projects.

The following are live updates from Tesla’s Q1 2020 earnings call. I will be updating this article in real-time, so please keep refreshing the page to view the latest updates on this story.

15:25 PT – T-5 minutes until the earnings call is scheduled to begin. Now it’s just a matter of seeing if Tesla will start in Elon Time V1.0 or Elon Time V2.0.

15:15 PT – It is time once more for Tesla’s quarterly earnings report! It’s pretty amazing that they were able to end the first quarter with a profit. Imagine that. A profit. In the first quarter. With some of it being under a literal global pandemic. The Q1 2020 Update Letter is full of interesting details. Fasten your seatbelts everyone. This will be very interesting.