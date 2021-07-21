Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2021 earnings call preview: What Wall Street expects

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to release its second-quarter earnings results this coming Monday after markets close. Tesla’s Q2 earnings report is highly-anticipated, especially as the company posted record numbers in the second quarter despite headwinds like a global chip shortage that has adversely affected the automotive industry worldwide.

Tesla reported that it produced a total of 206,421 vehicles in Q2 2021, while delivering a total of 201,250 cars comprised of 199,360 Model 3 and Model Y and 1,890 Model S. Despite this, Tesla shares have underperformed the S&P 500 so far, with TSLA stock being down 8% compared to the index’s 14% gain. In the past 12 months, however, TSLA stock has nearly doubled while the S&P 500 posted an increase of about 33%.

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson shared his thoughts on Tesla as the company nears its second-quarter earnings call. “Tesla shares have significantly underperformed the major OEMs such as Ford and General Motors so far this year, which we think reflects the fact that 2021 has largely been a transition year for the company as investors await the startup of those two new factories, which should drive more material revenue and earnings growth starting next year,” he noted.

The following are Wall Street’s general expectations for Tesla’s Q2 2021 results.

Earnings

As of writing, the consensus from 39 analysts polled by FactSet points to Tesla reporting adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share. This is a notable increase from Q2 2020, when Tesla posted adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share. FactSet consensus also points to Tesla’s GAAP earnings standing at $0.53 per share. Estimize, which aggregates estimates from Wall St. analysts, fund managers, company executives, and others, is more optimistic with an adjusted profit estimate of $1.02 per share.

Revenue

FactSet consensus currently estimates sales of $11.47 billion for Q2, more than double the $5.18 billion that Tesla posted in the same quarter last year. Estimize, on the other hand, is more optimistic once more, expecting revenue of $11.68 billion from the EV maker.

Other Points to Expect

Tesla is currently involved in multiple projects that are pertinent to its growth in the coming years. These include Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, both of which are expected to start Model Y production soon. The company is also ramping its operations in China, where it recently launched the Model Y Standard Range from Gigafactory Shanghai. These, together with the rollout of Full Self-Driving subscriptions, would likely be discussed in the upcoming Q2 2021 earnings call as well.

After releasing its Q2 2021 Update Letter on Monday, Tesla would host a live Q&A session at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.

