Tesla FSD subscriptions go live for $99-$199 per month

Tesla’s highly-anticipated Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions have officially gone live. As per a blog post on the company’s official website, vehicles equipped with Hardware 3.0 or above could now subscribe to FSD features on a monthly basis. And the service’s price is not that bad, either.

The FSD subscription’s pricing is determined by which Autopilot system is equipped on a Tesla vehicle. Vehicles equipped with Basic Autopilot, which comes standard on all cars built from April 2019 onwards (save for the off-menu $35,000 Model 3 Standard Range), could subscribe to FSD for $199 a month. Vehicles equipped with Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) could subscribe to FSD for $99 per month.

Tesla owners could subscribe to the FSD suite through their smartphone via the Tesla App or through a web browser through their Tesla Accounts. The option for FSD subscriptions is available in the “Upgrades” menu.

Tesla owners could check what type of Autopilot is equipped on their vehicle through their Tesla App, and selecting ‘Controls’> ‘Software’> ‘Additional Vehicle Information.’ It should also be noted that vehicles that do not have HW3.0 or above must get the retrofit before they could access FSD features. As per the Tesla App, FSD computer upgrades now cost $1,500.

It should also be noted that FSD subscriptions are on a per-vehicle basis. Owners with multiple Teslas could select and activate FSD subscriptions to their selected vehicle through the Tesla App or through their Tesla Account.

Interestingly enough, Tesla notes that FSD subscriptions could be canceled at any time, and monthly payments would not be prorated. This means that FSD subscriptions may remain active on a vehicle for the remainder of its billing period even after the monthly service is canceled. FSD subscriptions can only be activated once vehicles are equipped with the proper hardware as well.

Tesla notes that refunds are not available for FSD subscriptions. No free trials for the FSD subscriptions are also available to date. The full details of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving subscription could be accessed here.

