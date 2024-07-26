Elon Musk gives new updates on Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot project

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave new updates on the company’s Humanoid Robot project, known as Optimus, yesterday, stating the company will have low production for internal use in 2025 and “hopefully” higher production in 2026 for other companies.

The Optimus humanoid robot is one of Tesla’s newest projects, unveiled just three years ago at the company’s Artificial Intelligence Day.

Although the company is well-known for its AI development through the Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite, Optimus has become one of Tesla’s most prominent projects due to the claim that it would eliminate trivial and monotonous tasks.

However, in typical Tesla fashion, things have not moved along at the pace that Musk said they would. In 2021, as Optimus was unveiled, Musk said the company would have units ready to be operational in Tesla factories in 2022. While some have been used to complete very elementary tasks recently, this timeline was off.

Musk commented on Optimus and its potential capabilities:

“For the Tesla bot, it’s going to start with work that is boring and repetitive, Basically work that a person would least like to do… Things that I think are very hard about having a useful humanoid robot is ‘Can it navigate through the world without being explicitly trained?’ Without explicit line-by-line instructions. Can you talk to it and say ‘Pick up that bolt, attach it to the car with that wrench. It should be able to do that.”

Now, Musk is stating the company will have “genuinely useful” humanoid robots in low production for the company to use next year. Additionally, production is expected to be at a point in 2026 where other companies will be able to order them:

Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Tesla has been ramping up its job postings for the Optimus program in recent months. In March, Tesla sought field testing experts for the humanoid robot.

