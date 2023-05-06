Tesla stock narrowly misses losing streak record, aided by China sales

By

Tesla stock narrowly missed a weekly loss record that it has avoided since 2021, likely thanks to a solid sales report from China.

Since the start of the year, Tesla stock has been consistently recovering from its low point at the end of last year. However, that success was briefly interrupted recently with a nearly 5-week-long streak of losses, which Yahoo Finance reports would have been a record for the company since 2021, if not for a solid rebound on Friday. Looking forward, many investors wonder if the stock can continue its 5-month trend.

On the final day of trading this week, Tesla stock rebounded 5.5% after dipping slightly at the start of the day. This rebound was likely prompted by a successful April sales report from China. While the results were a substantial dip from March of this year, they matched the industry trend and were a massive growth from last year, when China was still locked down following its “zero-COVID” policy.

Tesla ended the week up 5.05% overall.

Despite current macroeconomic headwinds, including another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, many analysts maintain their high price targets for Tesla. According to MarketBeat, the average price target for Tesla stock from institutional traders is $204.06, and the average sentiment is “Hold,” though the most significant consensus among institutional investors is “Buy.”

With Tesla stock up over 50% from the start of the year, it is bucking the industry trend, which is slightly down over the same time period. Ford stock is up a modest 2.65% YTD, while General Motors, Volkswagen, and Toyota are down 1.66%, 0.71%, and 0.54%, respectively.

Looking forward to the rest of the year, there is good reason for Tesla investors to remain optimistic about the world’s favorite EV maker. Foremost, with the Cybertruck finally entering the North American market, Tesla is poised to gain a massive amount of marketshare and revenue in the second half of this year and well into the next. Further, with production increases occurring regarding the popular Tesla Semi, Megapack, and Powerwall, the company is primed to perform well in its newest segments.

If this production growth isn’t enough excitement, investors and fans alike can look forward to model upgrades coming to the Model 3 and Model Y, which already lead the industry in power, efficiency, and cost of production.

