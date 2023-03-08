Elon Musk details Tesla’s V11 release: a major improvement, but still needs work

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company’s Full Self-Driving Beta v11, which rolled out to non-employees last night, is a major improvement but “still needs another point release of polish before rolling out wide.”

Tesla has been working on releasing v11 for some time, and it is crucial because it is the first version of the company’s driver-assist system to utilize a single software stack for both highway and city driving.

It has been expected to be released for months, and Tesla had planned to release it around Thanksgiving last year, then moving the projected date to December before Musk gave the all-too-common “two weeks” treatment.

While it is an incredibly controlled roll-out of the new version, some users have already indicated that driving quality has improved and overall operation is smoother. However, there are some features, like Autopark, that need to be refined.

RELATED: Tesla drivers with inattentive Full Self-Driving beta operation get new penalty

Musk said in a Tweet earlier today that this rollout is definitely a huge improvement from the past, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

V11 is a major step change improvement. Still needs another point release of polish before rolling out wide. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2023

Users also noted that a few more issues needed to be refined before a wide release, which would give the roughly 400,000 drivers with access to the Beta program an opportunity to test the software. However, accuracy and precision were obviously among Tesla’s main concerns for this particular rollout.

As previously mentioned, it is the first time Tesla has utilized a single stack for multiple driving styles, which makes it more complicated than past rollouts.

There is no current timetable for when the wide release will take place. However, given the strategic and cautious rollout of the first non-employee versions to make it to cars, it could be some time as the FSD Beta pool has ballooned to so many drivers in the past two years.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Elon Musk details Tesla’s V11 release: a major improvement, but still needs work