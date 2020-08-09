Tesla model-specific vehicle renders for Driving Visualization are coming soon

The first renders of Tesla’s electric vehicles for its Driving Visualization feature have been spotted. The improvement in the Driving Visualization feature will accurately depict each Tesla vehicle model, improving from the generic cars that currently appear when using the functionality.

Tesla owner/hacker “green” has released the first images of the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y depictions, giving a first look at the renderings of each of the company’s electric cars.

Tesla also will be adding emergency vehicle renderings to the Driving Visualization feature, including ambulances, fire trucks, police cruisers, and construction vehicles.

The Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and Model S vehicle renders, moving from top left in a clockwise motion. (Credit: Twitter | @greentheonly)

On July 30, CEO Elon Musk said that the center display would soon render Teslas specifically as their model and color. This would replace the current renderings that the company’s vehicles use, which only displays generic sedans and Sport Utility Vehicles on the screen.

Driving Visualization gives Tesla owners a full-range animated image of the surroundings of their vehicle. The feature has improved since its release, and it is beginning to recognize other objects like trash cans, construction cones, and even pedestrians in the most recent updates.

Yeah. Display will also soon render Teslas specifically as their model & color instead of as a generic sedan/SUV. Has potential for a fun punch buggy sort of game. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

However, it does not give accurate depictions of makes and models of the vehicles that surround the Tesla. For example, if a Ford Escape is next to a Tesla on the road, the Driving Visualization function will not display a Ford Escape.

However, Musk believes that the car should be able to recognize other Tesla vehicles that are nearby. The improvement would be another improvement to the company’s Autopilot characteristics.

Additionally, Tesla will add emergency vehicles to the Driving Visualization feature, which will be handy for drivers to recognize when law enforcement vehicles are near them.

The rendering of emergency vehicles could pave the way for several improvements that could stem from these cars being added to the feature. For example, Tesla could add flashing emergency vehicle lights to these renders, which could be advantageous in a variety of ways.

The addition of these small modifications to the emergency vehicle models could also help drivers avoid being in the way of these cars in a time of crisis. Adding this could aid drivers of firetrucks and ambulances in getting to the scene of an incident in less time.

Tesla has continued to improve Autopilot in preparation to roll out the Full-Self Driving suite later this year. Elon Musk has indicated that the final functionality, which is Autosteer on City Streets, will be available soon. When this is added to the FSD suite, it will be the “feature complete” version of the self-driving trait.