Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering responds to concerns about new Model 3 rear seat space

Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy has addressed some criticisms about the new Model 3’s rear seats. As per the Tesla executive, the updated all-electric sedan does have more trunk space than its predecessor, but this does not mean to say that its rear seat space has been compromised.

Tesla has been putting some effort into promoting the upgraded Tesla Model 3, which was launched in North America last month. But while the vehicle has generally received critical acclaim from reviewers, some have alleged that the new Model 3’s rear seat space has become more cramped.

Speculations from EV community members suggested that this may have been due to the new Model 3’s rear seats having better cushioning and a better recline angle. As noted by some Tesla fans on social media, the thicker seats and increased recline angle could result in rear seat passengers feeling like the vehicle has less headroom.

Nope, we found efficiencies in the rear packaging to increase truck space and we increased the rear seat incline to improve comfort while adding cushion to the seat base. Go drive it, you’ll love it. — Lars (@larsmoravy) February 14, 2024

Other owners, however, have noted that they noticed no difference in the rear seat space between the upgraded Model 3 and its predecessor. This was something that seems to be supported by Moravy in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as he noted that Tesla found efficiencies in the rear packaging to increase trunk space.

“Nope, we found efficiencies in the rear packaging to increase truck space and we increased the rear seat incline to improve comfort while adding cushion to the seat base. Go drive it, you’ll love it,” Moravy wrote in a response to a user who noted that the new Model 3 has less rear seat space.

Tesla has worked hard to ensure that the new Model 3 would be a significant improvement over its predecessor, which was already an extremely successful all-electric vehicle in its own right. The improvement to the trunk and rear seats are just the tip of the iceberg as well, as the new Model 3’s front seats also saw notable updates.

This is highlighted by the new Model 3’s ventilated front seats, which provide the driver and the front passenger with more comfort. The cabin of the upgraded all-electric sedan has also become significantly quieter, thanks in no small part to Tesla using acoustic glass on all the vehicle’s windows. For comparison, the previous-generation Model 3 only had acoustic glass on windows forward of the B-pillar.

Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering responds to concerns about new Model 3 rear seat space