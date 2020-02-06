Tesla improves worker safety, halves injuries at Fremont plant in 2019

Tesla reduced the number of injuries within the production lines in its Fremont plant. The company released a blog post stating the number of incidents that harmed workers was reduced by more than 50% in 2019 compared to 2018.

Statistics shared by the company stated the decrease in the number of injuries was due to preventative measures meant to reduce the frequency of accidents happening within the plant. Tesla states that 2019 was one of its safest years as a company within its Fremont facility where rumors have circulated that safety violations were at an all-time high in 2018, according to an article from Forbes.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) confirmed Tesla’s claim that it reduced injuries in its Fremont plant by more than half the amount compared to the previous year. Cal/OSHA stated that Tesla’s safety record-keeping is 99% accurate, and the company maintains that the data on injuries is critical for identifying and preventing future risks from occurring.

Employees at the Fremont plant also spent less time away from work in 2019 because of injuries or illnesses. Tesla reports their Days Away and Restricted Time, or DART, improved by 12% compared to the year before. This could be a key indicator behind the increased production rates and improved build quality of vehicles that Tesla customers have reported over the past year.

“People, our most important asset, are at the top of our accomplishments. Our employee safety engagement program, which we expanded to manufacturing sites globally, encourages employees to think and talk about safety every day. The program leverages the brainpower of our employees—from production associates to engineers—to continuously improve processes and ensure our safety culture is the best in the world,” the blog post stated.

The company is also assisting other automakers to improve safety within production plants across the world. In 2019, Tesla hosted an automotive safety forum with over 100 safety professions from some of the world’s biggest car manufacturers. Representatives from Subaru, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota, and more were in attendance to share practices and ideas to create safer work environments for employees who are responsible for building safe modes of transportation for the average human being to use.

This year, Tesla wants to improve even more by offering physical and mental health evaluations for its employees. In addition to these services, Fremont, Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, and Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai will all receive their own on-site medical clinics so employees can be treated in a fast and efficient manner in the event of an injury.

Tesla is creating a culture of safety throughout its facilities and on the road. The aim of driving a Tesla vehicle is not only to offer the driver a fun experience through industry-leading performance and technology but to also make them feel safe and secure if an accident was to occur. Meanwhile, in the production facilities, the company is taking every step possible to prevent injuries from occurring so employees can focus on the ramping its production numbers.

You can read Tesla’s blog post here.