Tesla employee train at Giga Berlin to add route starting in April

A new train shuttling employees to and from Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin is set to add service on an additional route in the next few months, bringing workers to the Grünheide, Germany, location several times per day.

Tesla’s employee train to Giga Berlin entered service in September, and according to statements from Minister of Infrastructure Rainer Genilke at a recent meeting with Brandenburg State Parliament’s Transport Committee, the service will add a route from the “Berlin-Lichtenberg” station to the “Tesla Süd” station beginning on April 1 (via RBB). The route is expected to begin in Berlin and pass through the Biesdorf junction, with additional stops in Erkner, according to Genilke.

“This is planned, especially in the early shift. As we have now learned, a train is said to be driving from Berlin-Lichtenberg at 5:01 a.m., which will arrive at the Tesla South site 5:41 a.m.,” said Genilke. “There is no indication that there could be connections to restrictions in rail transport to Poland.”

The additional route is expected to take the place of a bus shuttle between Erkner and the factory and around the city. Tesla is hoping to eventually extend rail freight traffic up to 24 pairs of trains per day, made up of two trains running in opposite directions, though infrastructure for this part of the project isn’t yet completed, and the municipality must still create a development plan for this phase.

The train is expected to eventually cart 4,500 employees to and from Giga Berlin every day, based on three eight-hour shifts at the factory. It’s also free for both workers and regular citizens to use, according to Tesla, and the company paid for the project’s installation. Tesla was approved for the freight project by Brandenburg last February, after the automaker purchased an existing rail track last January.

Tesla is also preparing to expand Giga Berlin in the coming months, set to add production space and a dedicated rail yard and logistics area. The automaker last month held an informative event open to the public, which detailed some of its expansion plans.

