Tesla’s Supercharger Network secured NACS’ widespread adoption

A quick look at the plans of electric vehicle makers in the United States would show that Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) has won the country’s EV charging standard war. But as per a recent report, Tesla’s NACS actually did not attract much adoption at first. It was only when the electric vehicle maker offered a unique incentive that things changed very quickly.

There were very few takers when Tesla opened the North American Charging Standard to other automakers in late 2022, as per an Automotive News report. At the time, only Aptera, a small EV startup, was quick to adopt Tesla’s NACS port into its vehicles. Veteran automakers such as Ford and General Motors showed little interest.

Chargeway CEO Matt Teske noted that Tesla’s NACS is objectively superior to the Combined Charging System (CCS), which is used by non-Tesla EVs, but other automakers were already committed to CCS. Teske also noted that there were some who perceived Tesla’s NACS as hubris from the electric vehicle maker.

“When Tesla announced the North American Charging Standard, most everyone in the industry scoffed and said ‘Who are they to say this is a standard?'” he said.

As noted in an Auto News report, things would change about six months later when Tesla decided to offer NACS adoptees access to its Supercharger Network. The Supercharger Network is undoubtedly the best, most expansive, and most reliable fast charging network in North America. It was also widely considered one of Tesla’s biggest trump cards against its competitors.

Loren McDonald, CEO of EVAdoption, noted that the adoption of NACS was about the charging experience. “The impetus behind the switch to NACS was not about the connector. It was about the better charging experience across the Supercharger network,” McDonald noted.

With access to the Supercharger Network as an added incentive, automakers proved quick to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Ford was the first veteran automaker to commit to the standard, with CEOs Jim Farley and Elon Musk announcing on X on May 2023 that Ford would be getting access to Superchargers. As per Farley, he reached out to Musk after he personally experienced the substandard nature of CCS fast charging networks during an EV road trip.

“I just realized, ‘Wow, that is a big advantage for them. I’d always intellectually understood, but I didn’t really understand it as a consumer,” Farley noted.

The Ford CEO’s commitment to NACS created a domino effect of sorts. Soon, GM followed, with Musk and GM CEO Mary Barra holding a conference on X on June 2023. During the conference, the two CEOs confirmed that GM would also be adopting Tesla’s NACS. This was only the beginning of course, as a wave of automakers — from newcomers like Rivian to veterans like Toyota — committing to Tesla’s charging standard. SAE International later standardized NACS as well, officially naming it J3400.

