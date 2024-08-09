By

General Motors Canada announced its support for tariffs on China-made electric vehicle (EV) imports as Chinese automaker BYD plans to enter the Canadian auto market.

“We’re encouraged by the government’s examination of these issues. Because on the basis of strong competition, a fair playing field, it encourages us to invest heavily, employ deeply,” commented the President of GM Canada Kristian Aquilina.

The Canadian government has sought the advice and opinions of various groups, organizations, and businesses on whether or not to impose tariffs on EV imports made in China. A few groups, like the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association and Canada’s largest labor union, Unifor, have called for the government to implement 100% tariffs on China-made EV imports similar to those in the United States.

Canada, the United States, and the European Union all share the same concerns about China-made EVs. The three countries believe that China could potentially flood their auto markets with cheaper EVs, making it difficult for domestic automakers to compete.

Aquilina shared similar sentiments, stating: “An unfair playing field can be quite detrimental, and it’s only right that the government look at these issues and consider all of the facts.”

China has warned Canada against imposing 100% tariffs on its EV imports, arguing that it would sully trade relations between the two countries. The Asian powerhouse has also issued similar warnings to the European Union, which shared plans to impose up to 38% tariffs on China-made EV imports. All EU member states are expected to vote for the tariffs by November.

